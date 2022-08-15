ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insane Fight Between Man and Woman at Texas Airport Goes Viral

A video has gone viral showing a very public fight at a Dallas airport. A video circulating right now shows a confrontation between a Spirit Airlines employee and a passenger at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The video cuts in as a woman and airline employee are face-to-face yelling back-and-forth in the airport lobby.
Texas Man Caught Delivering Crystal Meth, Smartphones to Prison Via Drone

Criminals are starting to use technology to 'get the job done.' Last week, a Texas man was arrested for attempting to deliver crystal meth, pressed THC, prepaid smartphones, and mp3 players.to prisoners by drone to prisoners at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice, a Smithville man who allegedly flew a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into prison has been federally charged! Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his residence in Smithville on Thursday.
