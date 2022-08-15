Read full article on original website
News 12
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND ROAD CLOSURE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving an overturned vehicle at the intersection on Rt 70 and Rt 571. Route 571 west is currently closed. No additional information is available at this time. Use caution in the area as traffic builds.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR
We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash
Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say
One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles while crossing N.J. city street, authorities say
A pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles late Thursday while attempting to cross a street in Elizabeth, authorities said. The victim, whose name and age were withheld, was struck about 11:30 p.m. while crossing in the area of Spring Street and North Avenue, city officials said Friday morning.
Montgomery Promenade Hopes to Break Ground Soon on Route 206
The new potential developer of Montgomery Promenade on Route 206 by the Princeton Airport will appear before the Montgomery Township Planning Board on Monday, August 22. They are asking for final approval on their two-phase plan to build a massive shopping center with a Whole Foods supermarket. Above is the...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE OVERNIGHT
Firefighters fought an intense fire in a single family home on Whitesville Road overnight. We have a report that one fire fighter was taken to Kimball for treatment. No additional information is available at this time. photo courtesy of Pleasant Plains Fire Dept. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousNJ STATE POLICE NEED...
IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor
Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
Latest water main break in Newark, NJ floods downtown street
NEWARK — Public works crews responded early Wednesday morning to another water main break but this one has little impact on the public, according to the city Department of Water and Sewer Utilities. The break was reported just before 2 a.m. on Academy Street between Halsey and Broad streets...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
NBC New York
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
Who needs the Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
NBC New York
Questions Surround 2 Bodies Found With Gunshot Wounds in NJ Parked Car
Detectives in New Jersey want to know how a man and a woman wound up dead inside a parked vehicle Friday morning. Officials in Paterson said the two bodies were found around 11:40 a.m. near Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue inside a dark-colored vehicle parked on the side of the road.
