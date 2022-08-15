ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

News 12

2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice

Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR

We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash

Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say

One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE OVERNIGHT

Firefighters fought an intense fire in a single family home on Whitesville Road overnight. We have a report that one fire fighter was taken to Kimball for treatment. No additional information is available at this time. photo courtesy of Pleasant Plains Fire Dept. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousNJ STATE POLICE NEED...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor

Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
POLITICS
NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
LIVINGSTON, NJ

