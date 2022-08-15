ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Apopka, FL
Florida Traffic
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home

A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
WELLINGTON, FL
WPTV

3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three Palm Beach County men who voted in the 2020 elections appeared in court Friday to face charges of voter fraud. Less than a week before Tuesday’s primary elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 individuals for similar charges in our state on Thursday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
BOCA RATON, FL

