New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale personal watercraft rental businesses struggling in wake of Marine Patrol’s stepped-up enforcement
(WSVN) - South Florida is a great spot to hit the water year-round, but some businesses that rely on the water are being left high and dry. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Fort Lauderdale business owners Bill Schneider and Petrina Wellington say they’re struggling to stay afloat. Bill Schneider:...
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant.
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Raton Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
3-year-old dies after being pulled out of lake near Coconut Creek home
A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital Friday night after being pulled out of a lake near his family’s residence in Coconut Creek, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle regarding a boy found in the water, according to Coconut Creek police. A neighbor spotted the boy in the water and a person who was at the community swimming ...
cw34.com
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
Kentucky Fried to Dunkin Donuts, 17 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect inspection scores
For the weeks of August 8 through 14, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1601 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2240 NW 19th St., Boca Raton. Natives Yamato LLC, 1200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. Dolce Cafe, 2650...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach city commission officially announce merger with PBSO is a no-go
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In past meetings, much of the public comments have been about opposition to the possible merger. Tuesday night it was a mix of satisfaction and questions as to why. Five yes votes mean a final no to a possible merger with PBSO. "There is a...
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three Palm Beach County men who voted in the 2020 elections appeared in court Friday to face charges of voter fraud. Less than a week before Tuesday’s primary elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 individuals for similar charges in our state on Thursday.
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
