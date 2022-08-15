Read full article on original website
2343 Floyd Dr
2343 Floyd Dr
Freshly painted updated ranch with open concept kitchen, separate dining room and living room. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Master bedroom with private half bath. Finished basement with rec room, additional bedroom, full bath, wet bar, laundry room, and exterior access. 2 car detached garage, fenced in yard. Over 2000 sq ft with finished basement. (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths on main, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath in basement, exterior door in basement.)
MATC Times
4042 S. Pine Avenue
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of South Pine Apartments. Conveniently located near St Francis, right off of busy Howell Ave. South Pine Apartments is close to many activities and feature an easy commute being just 4 miles from General Mitchell Airport and 9 miles to the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee. Each spacious apartment features private entrances, patio or balconies, two off street parking spaces, and in-unit washer/dryer. Call us today to help find your new home at South Pine Apartments!
1308 N Astor St
1308 N Astor St
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - This charming 2 bedroom unit resides on the second floor of a classic Milwaukee cream city brick home. Enjoy 12ft ceilings, tall windows, custom cabinetry, and a remodeled bathroom! Not to mention the dreamy backyard oasis flush with greenery for all your summer relaxation needs.
MATC Times
1456 N. Farwell Avenue
Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
MATC Times
720 West Virginia Street
- Here at Granary Walker’s Point, we’ve spared no cost to create an apartment you can call home! Enjoy high-end interior finishes and amenities including; stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite counters, in-unit washer and dryer, and even upgraded acoustic floors and walls. You’ll notice the difference before you even step foot into your apartment. A stunning community room features a cozy fireplace, gathering area, outdoor space and kitchen perfect for entertaining. Our well-appointed fitness center is perfect for your morning workout routine. Spend your nights and weekends relaxing on the rooftop deck, soaking in the sun and the beautiful skyline and river views. This is the place you’ve been searching for!
MATC Times
101-140 Linden Lane
Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
MATC Times
9030 W. North Ave.
Great unit in the perfect location! - New updates! New kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and new flooring. New Flooring in bathroom as well! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a refrigerator, stove, storage unit, parking space, and laundry hookups. Owner pays the water/sewer and trash collection. For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
MATC Times
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
902 S. 25th St.
902 S. 25th St.
Large Private Room For Rent (SINGLE ROOM! BATHROOM IS SHARED!) - These are large Private rooms in a rooming house located on the Southside of Milwaukee. There is a shared bathroom and each room comes with a bed and dresser as well as microwave and fridge. You also have the option of A/C unit. They are close to shopping, gas stations, restaurants, major bus lines etc. The rent for one of these rooms is $450 a month (includes all utilities!!!) and a security deposit of $200.00. This building men ONLY. We offer a separate location that is co-ed. www.devoerentals.com Feel free to call us with questions at 414-282-6280 Ext. 1.
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
whbl.com
Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
CBS 58
Delafield residents pack Common Council meeting over controversial housing development pitch
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A controversial pitch to build a new housing development in Delafield resulted in a packed house at the Delafield Common Council meeting Monday night. Over and over we heard concerns about an increase in traffic, one woman saying she'd like to maintain the integrity of...
Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured
Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
