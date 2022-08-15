Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
MATC Times
1456 N. Farwell Avenue
Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
MATC Times
4042 S. Pine Avenue
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of South Pine Apartments. Conveniently located near St Francis, right off of busy Howell Ave. South Pine Apartments is close to many activities and feature an easy commute being just 4 miles from General Mitchell Airport and 9 miles to the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee. Each spacious apartment features private entrances, patio or balconies, two off street parking spaces, and in-unit washer/dryer. Call us today to help find your new home at South Pine Apartments!
MATC Times
2343 Floyd Dr
Freshly painted updated ranch with open concept kitchen, separate dining room and living room. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Master bedroom with private half bath. Finished basement with rec room, additional bedroom, full bath, wet bar, laundry room, and exterior access. 2 car detached garage, fenced in yard. Over 2000 sq ft with finished basement. (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths on main, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath in basement, exterior door in basement.)
MATC Times
1308 N Astor St
2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - This charming 2 bedroom unit resides on the second floor of a classic Milwaukee cream city brick home. Enjoy 12ft ceilings, tall windows, custom cabinetry, and a remodeled bathroom! Not to mention the dreamy backyard oasis flush with greenery for all your summer relaxation needs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MATC Times
9030 W. North Ave.
Great unit in the perfect location! - New updates! New kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and new flooring. New Flooring in bathroom as well! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a refrigerator, stove, storage unit, parking space, and laundry hookups. Owner pays the water/sewer and trash collection. For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
MATC Times
720 West Virginia Street
- Here at Granary Walker’s Point, we’ve spared no cost to create an apartment you can call home! Enjoy high-end interior finishes and amenities including; stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite counters, in-unit washer and dryer, and even upgraded acoustic floors and walls. You’ll notice the difference before you even step foot into your apartment. A stunning community room features a cozy fireplace, gathering area, outdoor space and kitchen perfect for entertaining. Our well-appointed fitness center is perfect for your morning workout routine. Spend your nights and weekends relaxing on the rooftop deck, soaking in the sun and the beautiful skyline and river views. This is the place you’ve been searching for!
MATC Times
11127 N. Weston Drive
Included Internet, underground parking & Cable TV Service! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and golf simulator! Included smart home technology! - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. West House at Foxtown presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Conveniently located next to Foxtown Brewery and Interurban Bike Trail, across the street from Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MATC Times
101-140 Linden Lane
Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MATC Times
902 S. 25th St.
Large Private Room For Rent (SINGLE ROOM! BATHROOM IS SHARED!) - These are large Private rooms in a rooming house located on the Southside of Milwaukee. There is a shared bathroom and each room comes with a bed and dresser as well as microwave and fridge. You also have the option of A/C unit. They are close to shopping, gas stations, restaurants, major bus lines etc. The rent for one of these rooms is $450 a month (includes all utilities!!!) and a security deposit of $200.00. This building men ONLY. We offer a separate location that is co-ed. www.devoerentals.com Feel free to call us with questions at 414-282-6280 Ext. 1.
MATC Times
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
Greater Milwaukee Today
'We are off like a herd of turtles'
WEST BEND — Thursday morning a group of fourteen Servi-Car enthusiasts gathered in Regner Park in West Bend to take off on a little trip toward Saxeville, Wis. This event, called The Crawl, marks the largest group of Servi-Cars going on a trip together. The group consists of members...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addresses deadly Kilbourn bridge accident
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed for the first time the tragic accident that resulted in an elderly man falling to his death from a raised Kilbourn bridge in the city's downtown on Monday.
WISN
Northridge Mall missed court order deadline
MILWAUKEE — After the fourth fire in the past month at the long-abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee, the fire chief called for action against the property owners. A Milwaukee County judge gave the owners of the former Northridge Mall five days to secure it or face daily fines. Sosnay ruled in court Monday that Black Spruce is in contempt of court and gave them a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to comply with the agreement with the city or face daily $2,000 fines.
Comments / 0