This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Fox 59
New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
Brownsburg 3rd-grader keeps busy running his own business
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — While most 8-year-olds are busy playing with friends, Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is busy running his own business. It all started in 2021 with a simple drawing by the now third-grader. "I knew that everyone was cool, and I wanted to put it on a T-shirt,"...
Fox 59
Men’s fashion with Nicole René
INDIANAPOLIS —Style Expert, Nicole René, stopped by the studio to share what is currently trending in men’s fashion. Use code ‘Indy Now’ for 10% off your purchase from Allen & Allen Men’s Clothing Co.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery
Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe
Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
Current Publishing
After beating rare cancer, Carmel speech pathologist helps others get free screenings
Indiana University Health speech pathologist Julia Porter’s own journey as a cancer survivor has made her passionate about helping others detect head and neck cancer. Porter, 30, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that most commonly arises in salivary glands of the head and neck, after having surgery to remove a mass in her nose. She finished cancer treatments in October 2017. Porter, who doesn’t smoke, said there are about 1,200 cases of adenoid cystic carcinoma a year.
Fox 59
Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Indianapolis Recorder
Memories at Marble’s
When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
WISH-TV
Plate It Up Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Chicken Veracruz, Chicken Lettuce Wrap
You can often catch owner of Plate It Up Catering Chef Felicia Grady all around Indianapolis giving cooking demonstrations for organizations including the Girl Scouts of America, Urban League, Arthritis Foundation and Oak Street Health. Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Chef Felicia gave an exclusive demonstration to us as she prepared Chicken...
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium during concert, witness says
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man falling during a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as “absolutely horrible.” The concertgoer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was in the second row […]
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
Fox 59
Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville
The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
Fox 59
How to land a new job: top three tips
INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking to land a new job? Jen Magley is a local author, motivational speaker, and recruiter who is sharing her top three tips for landing your next job. Share your need, step out of your comfort zone. Stay open to new opportunities. Write your memoir...
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
