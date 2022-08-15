ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

This sweet doggo needs a home!

INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg 3rd-grader keeps busy running his own business

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — While most 8-year-olds are busy playing with friends, Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is busy running his own business. It all started in 2021 with a simple drawing by the now third-grader. "I knew that everyone was cool, and I wanted to put it on a T-shirt,"...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Men’s fashion with Nicole René

INDIANAPOLIS —Style Expert, Nicole René, stopped by the studio to share what is currently trending in men’s fashion. Use code ‘Indy Now’ for 10% off your purchase from Allen & Allen Men’s Clothing Co.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery

Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe

Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

After beating rare cancer, Carmel speech pathologist helps others get free screenings

Indiana University Health speech pathologist Julia Porter’s own journey as a cancer survivor has made her passionate about helping others detect head and neck cancer. Porter, 30, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that most commonly arises in salivary glands of the head and neck, after having surgery to remove a mass in her nose. She finished cancer treatments in October 2017. Porter, who doesn’t smoke, said there are about 1,200 cases of adenoid cystic carcinoma a year.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Memories at Marble’s

When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville

The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

How to land a new job: top three tips

INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking to land a new job? Jen Magley is a local author, motivational speaker, and recruiter who is sharing her top three tips for landing your next job. Share your need, step out of your comfort zone. Stay open to new opportunities. Write your memoir...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

