BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes. 4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle. Getting home:. BFT will...
Van Giesen to Close for Railroad Crossing Replacement
(Richland, WA) -- Van Giesen Street will be closed right where it meets a railroad crossing just west of the 240 bypass in Richland Thursday at noon. The Port of Benton says they will be replacing the railroad crossing itself, along with rail, ties and concrete crossing panels. The approaches going to the crossing will be repaved. The shut down is scheduled to last until Monday at 6am, but the road could be re-opened sooner if construction allows.Detour signs will be in place and electronic highway notification will be displayed directing traffic around the detour, generally Van Giesen Street, to Bombing Range Road and Keene Road, and then via Duportail Street back to State Route 240.The rubber crossing will be replaced with concrete.
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
Benton County Race Goes to Recount After 33 Vote Difference
The closest margin in any elected race in Southeastern WA from the August primary will go to a mandatory recount. Recount set for Benton County Commissioner Seat -2- We know Michael Alvarez will be on the ballot in November. The Richland City Councilman-Mayor has been active in area politics for the GOP for some time, and he easily cruised his way to a November ballot slot.
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shocking Mesa Murder Case
The suspect in a murder and kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court. Woman accused of murdering 'wife', kidnapping children. Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson, age 49, was located late in the evening of August 5th following a search that began in Mesa. Earlier in the day, Franklin County Deputies...
Trio of Suspects Nabbed in Coverter Theft Attempt in Broad Daylight
Although new laws do take some time to have an effect, we are seeing a lot fewer converter thefts. But not from these 3 suspects. There are a plethora of new strict laws on recycling catalytic converters, and fortunately, we are seeing a drop in these crimes. But these three suspects were caught by Richland Police.
