United Way of Steele County Hires Donor Development Coordinator
After moving to Owatonna to lead the Steele County Historical Society as its executive director, Kellen Hinrichsen has taken on a new role in the community. In a news release, the United Way of Steele County announces he will be their Donor Development Coordinator. Hinrichsen "is well suited for this...
Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade
Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
‘Better Call Saul’ Shot Part of Its Final Season in Rochester, Minnesota
Some famous guests have been spotted around Rochester lately including Gerard Butler at Thursdays Downtown and at the Olmsted County Fair, and Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner were spotted walking downtown, too. Did anyone happen to see Bob Odenkirk in Rochester?. The 'Better Call Saul' star spent at least SOME...
Your Complete Guide to the 2022 Steele County Free Fair
It's the week you've been waiting for -- the week when corn dogs, rides, entertainment and more come to your own backyard. It's time for the Steele County Free Fair in Sauk Owatonna. Here's your insider guide to this week's extravaganza. From Maddie & Tae and Joe Nichols in the...
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
Steele County Fair Announces Hall of Fame Inductees
The Steele County Free Fair will induct the newest members of the Equine Hall and Fame and Livestock Hall of Fame beginning at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 16 in the Cattle Show Arena. Kim Klukas is entering the Equine Hall of Fame. A news release from the fair indicates,...
Mother of 12 & Mega Volunteer Goodhue County Seniors of Year
Kathleen (Kay) Gadient of Zumbrota and Howard "Howie" Ayen also of Zumbrota were chosen the Goodhue County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year . The announcement was made this evening in the Beer Garden at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Here is a portion what was said about Kay....
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
Motorcyclist, Passenger Strike Median in Winona County
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and his passenger were brought to a hospital after crashing into a median in Winona County Sunday morning. The State Patrol says 64-year-old Keith Hurst of New Paris, MN was traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Lewiston exit when he attempted a lane change and collided with the median shortly after 9 a.m. Hurst and his passenger, 61-year-old Denise Hurst also of New Paris, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Admits to Terrorism Charge
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered a guilty plea in federal court to a terrorism charge. 30-year-old Muhammed Masood, who was a Pakistani doctor and had worked as a Research Coordinator for the Mayo Clinic prior to his arrest two years ago, admitted to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. His sentencing date has not been set.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Faribault Pet Parade and Blue Collar Festival Celebrate Summer
The Faribault Pet Parade is Thursday, August 11, 2022 and Blue Collar Festival moves to Teepee Tonka Park Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022. The Pet Parade began in 1931 and is believed to be the oldest in the nation. There were some years with no parade during World War II but the pandemic in 2020 did not stop the event so this is the 86th Faribault Pet Parade.
Have You Ever Used a Fire Extinguisher On a Real Fire?
I think it is safe to say just about every combine has at least one fire extinguisher in the cab. Many have another mounted so it can be accessed from the ground. Driving down the interstate I see on the cab of semi-tractors Fire Extinguisher Inside. However, how many farmers or semi drivers have ever used a fire extinguisher on a real fire in an emergency? I suspect more knowledge is needed than "pull the pin and squeeze the trigger?"
Thomas and Spicer to Compete for Rice County Sheriff
With approximately 21 percent of Rice County registered voters going to the polls for the Primary Election Tuesday the current Sheriff more than doubled the number of votes cast for his nearest challenger. Jesse J. Thomas received 5,245 (63.7%) votes winning all but one precinct. That was Dennison with a...
Rice County Public Safety Center Groundbreaking Held Today
Rice County Commissioners were joined today by Rice County Sheriff's Department employees and other County officials for a groundbreaking event at the site of the new Public Safety Center. Former Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn went before Commissioners in July of 2019 and informed them the Minnesota Department of Corrections...
Primary Voters Select New Commissioner in Rice County District 3
The voters in Faribault Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 cast the most votes for two challengers to incumbent Dave Miller in the Primary today. Here is a precinct breakdown of the voting. Precinct 2 voted at Washington Center in Faribault. Gerald G. Hoisington 242 Sam Temple 171 Dave Miller 120...
District 20A State House GOP Race a Tight One
District 20A State Representative GOP endorsed candidate Pam Altendorf survived a strong challenge by Jesse Johnson of Cannon Falls in Tuesday's Primary Election. With all 40 precincts reporting Altendorf had 202 more votes. There were a total of 5,594 votes cast in the GOP Primary. Altendorf total was 2,898, Johnson...
