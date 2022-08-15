Read full article on original website
Related
westseattleblog.com
‘The Great West Seattle Float Hunt’ about to launch
As part of the West Seattle Best Seattle effort related to the impending reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, a scavenger hunt is about to launch. Here’s the announcement we just received:. For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes
(Reflection after last week’s rain – photo by Jerry Simmons) Here are notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates
OPEN REALLY LATE: The South Delridge burger joint Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) has extended its hours. Thanks to Mike for the tip. MOVING SOON: As announced by a banner in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, that’ll be the new home of El Chapulin Oaxaqueño food truck in about four weeks.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset colors after a not-as-hot-as-expected day
(Photo by Jan Pendergrass) You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
‘Maintenance surge,’ comfort-station challenges: What Seattle Parks told city councilmembers
(Photos from Parks slide deck, Westcrest Park before/after ‘maintenance surge’) We’ve talked before about Seattle Parks‘ recent maintenance woes – including this report from the Alki Community Council‘s June meeting.This afternoon, Parks managers told the City Council’s Public Assets and Homelessness Committee that they’ve been catching up via what they call a “maintenance surge.” That was the first of two Parks presentations to the committee, and you can watch starting at 48 minutes into the video recording of the meeting:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 19th, now less than one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Partly cloudy and warm today, with the high possibly into the (corrected) low 80s. (WEATHER UPDATE: The steady rain wasn’t in the forecast, which now is updated to call for a “slight chance” of thundershowers this morning, “slight chance” of showers this afternoon.)
westseattleblog.com
9 for your West Seattle Thursday
(Wednesday night photo by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – there’s even more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP SUPPLIES: Until 6 pm, today’s Block Drop is at Fairmount Park Elementary (3800 SW Findlay). HELP WITH...
westseattleblog.com
From Thrift Shop Day to Jazz Night, 15+ options for your West Seattle Wednesday
Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle in the (very warm) hours ahead:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Arbor Heights Elementary (3700 block of Beach Drive SW). DAYSTAR RETIREMENT VILLAGE JOB FAIR: Now until 2 pm, stop by 2615 SW Barton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
James August 18, 2022 (6:23 pm) What’s up with all the hidden license plates crossing lower bridge? Bunch of motorcycles with covered or no plates. Saw a car that had device that covered/uncovered electronically.They must be seeing that on cameras. Yup August 18, 2022 (8:07 pm) Yes, those are...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Cherokee
The latest stolen vehicle to watch for is this one reported by Marci:. My husband‘s 2001 maroon Jeep Cherokee, license # AGU7905, was stolen sometime after midnight last night. We live on SW Hanford Street near West Seattle High School. It has a Seahawks bumper sticker and a trailer...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: ‘Last to go’ RV gone from westbound side of Harbor Avenue
The number of RVs on the westbound (northbound) side of Harbor Avenue has been shrinking in recent weeks, as we noted when we reported two weeks ago that the city said another “remediation” was planned. The “No Parking” signs went up for this week; as of last night around 6:30 pm, the remaining RV on that side – somewhat notorious for its pot-plant patch – was still there. As of midday today, multiple area residents emailed us to report, it’s gone. Wrote one, “The black RV on Harbor Ave was last to go. It is surreal seeing the street as it should be.” We were out at the time those notes came in so we went over to verify. As seen in our video above, no RVs remain on that side. Just beyond the end of our clip, two remain on the eastbound side just east of Fairmount, along with a decommissioned school bus that’s been in the Harbor/Beach Drive area a while.
westseattleblog.com
Camp Second Chance’s long-planned expansion brings 50% population increase
After a short hiatus following the departure of its longtime chair, the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee regrouped Tuesday night online and heard a progress report on the camp’s expansion. We first mentioned more than a year ago that West Seattle’s only sanctioned tiny-house encampment, at 9701 Myers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 17th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Watch...
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: 1 month until first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!
We first told you back in June about plans for the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, a peninsula-wide event that’s now exactly one month away – 10 am-5 pm Saturday, September 17th. Organizers are still signing up artists to participate. Here’s what it’s all about and how to be part of it:
westseattleblog.com
LOST CAT: Freddie, senior – August 18, 2022 12:41 pm
My 17 year old cat Freddie has not come home for 2 days. I live near Walnut and Hinds, one block south of West Seattle High School. He is not frail but he is thin. I’ve searched everywhere nearby. Please contact me by phone or text if you find him. I would like to know even if he passed away. 206-355-7811.
westseattleblog.com
Off-limits school playground? Seattle Public Schools blames understaffing
Flimflam August 17, 2022 (4:09 pm) I can’t help but think many employers have enjoyed seeing those low labor costs and are hesitant to staff at appropriate levels anymore…. Gina August 17, 2022 (4:20 pm) The asphalt was mowed at Lafayette last month, haven’t figured out why that was...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: With rapist still at large, North Delridge residents to gather
No arrest yet in Monday’s North Delridge sexual assault, nor do detectives have any new information to release, Seattle Police tell WSB today. But area residents plan an action Friday night. “We want to bring awareness and support, and make the authorities look at us and do something,” says one neighbor. Another tells WSB the neighborhood’s reaction began with anger but then led to a search “for ways to bring more attention to this issue.” They plan to meet up at Cottage Grove Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday, August 19th) to place teal balloons around the neighborhood; that’s the color for sexual-assault awareness. They’ll also be circulating flyers. They want to ensure everyone knows this happened. The victim was attacked around 6:15 pm Monday; police searched the 26th/Juneau vicinity and beyond for hours, but SPD has released few details and only a description of what the attacker was wearing.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 reports
STOLEN CAR TRACKED, SUSPECT ARRESTED: Officers were looking for a stolen vehicle “that was being tracked by the victim via an app.” First time they caught up with it, “it had fled.” Officers had taken a picture, though, and shared it with the next shift. Then around 2 pm it turned up at 25th/Trenton. Nobody was inside but police headed to the scene spotted a suspect who matched the photo. They caught up with him in an alley in the 8600 block of Delridge Way SW. He tried to run but was taken into custody, the report says, via a “Type II Use of Force” (here are examples). Police say the suspect assaulted an officer in the struggle. He eventually was booked for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree assault.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Ann Gilbert, 1929-2022
Family and friends are remembering Ann Gilbert, and sharing this with her community:. Ann Gloria DeCarteret Gilbert passed from this earth on May 9, 2022, at 92 years young. She was a lively spirit, always joyful, and committed all her life to seeing peace and justice prevail, especially for those most vulnerable.
Comments / 0