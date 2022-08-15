Read full article on original website
Related
midutahradio.com
Owlz Rout Raptors Wednesday
OGDEN, Utah-Abdel Guadalupe homered twice and Brandon Crosby and Dakota Popham also homered and the Northern Colorado Owlz blasted Ogden 19-4 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Preston Snavely posted six strikeouts in seven innings of work to secure the win for Northern Colorado. Freddy Achecar posted two...
midutahradio.com
Romney: Utah Elections Secure, Accurate
(Weber County, UT) — Senator Mitt Romney is telling Utah voters not to worry about election security in the state. The Utah Republican toured the Weber County Elections Office yesterday and said afterward that he was confident that state elections are secure, accurate and fair. He also spoke in support of a bill he’s sponsoring in the Senate that he says will improve election security in the rest of the U.S. Election officials say anyone with doubts about the process should take a tour of their local election office and ask questions ahead of the November election.
Comments / 0