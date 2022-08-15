Montgomery County Health Officials to Host First in a Series of Virtual Town Halls on Monkeypox; Monday, Aug. 22, Meeting to Focus on LGBTQ+ Community

The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A petition has been filed for a recount of all votes cast in the contest for the Democratic Party's nomination for the office of Montgomery County Executive. The petitioner has requested a manual recount of all voted paper ballots ( Maryland State Board of Elections Recount Guide ).

