Eastern Shipper Sister Otoole First in CTT & TOC Stakes at Del Mar Friday
Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners’ Sister Otoole proved a “run-right-off-the-plane” winner Friday over seven rivals in the $131,500 CTT & TOC Stakes for fillies and mares at the demanding distance of a mile and three eighths on the Del Mar lawn. The 5-year-old Florida-bred mare made two moves in...
10 Distaffers at the Ready for Sunday’s Solana Beach on Turf
Ten female racehorses, all bred in the Golden State, will match up Sunday at Del Mar in the 29th edition of the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes at a mile on the grass. The race is part of the Golden State Series, a 36-race sequence limited to horses bred in California (or sired by a California stallion). It offers $4.475 million in purses for races held up and down the state throughout the year. The Solana Beach is the sixth of eight of them conducted at Del Mar.
Lone Ticket Holder Scores $555,191 in Friday’s Pick Six at Del Mar
A lone ticket holder who had invested $432 in an Xpressbet ticket on Del Mar’s Pick Six Single Ticket Jackpot wager Friday hit for a bonanza $555,191 when his 20¢ ticket proved the only one to have all of the winners of the final six races at the seaside track.
D'Amato's Irish Connection Clicks in Thursday Headliner at Del Mar
Over the past several years, trainer Phil D’Amato has established an Irish connection that has proven special when it comes to winning races on the Southern California circuit. He did it again Thursday at Del Mar. The 3-year-old gelding Turn On The Jets popped first time out of the...
Stable NotesAugust 19, 2022
D’AMATO STACKS THE DECK IN SATURDAY’S G1 DEL MAR OAKS. The Phil D’Amato barn has been hitting on all cylinders this summer at Del Mar and he plans to bring the same cast of horses that dominated the G2 San Clemente last month to the G1 Del Mar Oaks Saturday.
