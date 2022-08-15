Ten female racehorses, all bred in the Golden State, will match up Sunday at Del Mar in the 29th edition of the $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes at a mile on the grass. The race is part of the Golden State Series, a 36-race sequence limited to horses bred in California (or sired by a California stallion). It offers $4.475 million in purses for races held up and down the state throughout the year. The Solana Beach is the sixth of eight of them conducted at Del Mar.

