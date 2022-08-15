Are you excited to meet the incoming class and share information about your organization or your department? You have an opportunity to do so at the rescheduled Block Party and Bobcat Marketplace! The event will be held from 7-9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24. Marketplace Check-in will start at 6 p.m. Please plan for representatives of your organization to stay until the end. Each organization will be limited to only 2 representatives. The Marketplace will be held along Greene Street in front of the residence halls.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO