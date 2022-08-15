ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
WAPATO, WA
Mega 99.3

Body Cameras The New Accessory for Yakima Deputies

Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country and they're now in use by Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies spent weeks in training on the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases. 60 of the Axon body cameras are now in use by Deputies. Deputies will soon also be using dashboard cameras as well.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving

Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Another massive street takeover; this one caught on video in Anaheim

Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning. The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m. Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts. A passenger could […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Mega 99.3

One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE

One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County California#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Toppenish High School
fullertonobserver.com

Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run

This article has been updated from its original version. Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Chapman Ave and Ladera Vista Dr at approximately 5:07am on August 18 regarding reports of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old male who appeared...
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mega 99.3

The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive

Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders

When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!

Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy