Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Body Cameras The New Accessory for Yakima Deputies
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country and they're now in use by Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies spent weeks in training on the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases. 60 of the Axon body cameras are now in use by Deputies. Deputies will soon also be using dashboard cameras as well.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Homeowner nearly hit when SUV slams into Huntington Beach home
Huntington Beach Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Carey said the SUV slammed into the two-story home around 12:15 p.m., just moments after an elderly homeowner jumped up to use the bathroom.
Another massive street takeover; this one caught on video in Anaheim
Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning. The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m. Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts. A passenger could […]
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
newsantaana.com
The Fountain Valley Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint on August 19
The Fountain Valley Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8PM – 2AM, at an undisclosed location within the city. In the words of Traffic Sergeant Mosher, “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.” Drive sober or get pulled over!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
2-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Tuesday afternoon in an Irvine apartment complex. The collision occurred in the parking lot of the [..]
3 drivers hurt, 1 severely, in road-rage attack on Riverside Freeway
A 21-year-old woman who allegedly intentionally rammed a vehicle with her SUV in an attack on the Riverside Freeway and caused two other cars to crash, severely injuring one of the drivers, was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $40,000 bond. Kaylynn Marie Heatley of Yorba Linda was arrested...
fullertonobserver.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit and Run
This article has been updated from its original version. Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Chapman Ave and Ladera Vista Dr at approximately 5:07am on August 18 regarding reports of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old male who appeared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old died Tuesday after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van, Irvine Police said. The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported collision in the 300 block of Estancia just after 3:30 p.m.
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Estancia Parking Lot [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday, a pedestrian accident in the Estancia parking lot claimed the life of a 23-month-old toddler. The collision happened, on August 16th, at around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of the Estancia Apartments parking lot. According to reports, an Amazon truck was...
Multiple People Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Corona (Corona, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a hit-and-run accident was reported in Corona on Monday. The officials stated that a woman rammed into several cars. Kaylynn Heatley, 21, of Yorba Linda intentionally [..]
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0