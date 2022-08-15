Read full article on original website
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
RACINE, Wis. - A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle. This all started around...
wlip.com
Proposed Ordinance Seeks to Crack Down on Panhandling
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha might try again to crack down on people loitering in medians and approaching vehicles. An earlier ordinance banning panhandling was struck down by the State Supreme Court on 1st Amendment grounds along with similar measures in other Wisconsin cities. This new proposal by...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city
The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
CBS 58
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She's trained to detect electronic scents. "Any device that can store memory has...
CBS 58
Racine police seek attempted homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person. Officials say 26-year-old Montavius Drane is wanted for first degree attempted homicide. He's believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Drane is described as 5'8" tall and about...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
15-year-old fatally shoots Racine teen over gang conflict, complaint says
A 15-year-old from Racine was recently charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. Zontell M. Junior, 15, is facing one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide.
I-TEAM: Health coverage for Racine Police & Firefighters in legal limbo
A new ruling by the state opens the door for cities and municipalities to stop providing health care coverage for public safety employees.
WISN
Crossing guard hit in front of school, parent fed up with dangerous traffic
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee parent is fed up with the dangerous traffic outside of St Augustine school. David Ross, a parent who lives across the street from the school, was there this morning when Milwaukee police say a crossing guard was hit by a car that was trying to stop.
WISN
Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids
MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children. The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming. Still...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deadline to secure Northridge Mall nears; owner in contempt
MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
Family of 16-year-old killed in Racine says community must 'step-up'
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Racine last week is speaking up amid the ongoing teen-on-teen violence spike happening in the community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
wtmj.com
Traffic stop along I-94 in Racine County turns violent Wednesday morning
RACINE – A seemingly-routine traffic stop turned violent along I-94 in Racine County on Wednesday afternoon. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it started when a Kia Soul was pulled over along I-94 Northbound near 7 Mile Road for traveling 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
CBS 58
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
