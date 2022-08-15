ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

WISN

Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest

RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Proposed Ordinance Seeks to Crack Down on Panhandling

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha might try again to crack down on people loitering in medians and approaching vehicles. An earlier ordinance banning panhandling was struck down by the State Supreme Court on 1st Amendment grounds along with similar measures in other Wisconsin cities. This new proposal by...
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city

The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids

MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children. The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming. Still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deadline to secure Northridge Mall nears; owner in contempt

MILWAUKEE - The deadline to secure the vacant Northridge Mall is Friday, Aug. 19. The owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., have been ordered to secure the building or pay a daily fine. Black Spruce will have until close of business Friday to prove...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI

