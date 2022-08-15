WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO