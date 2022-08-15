Read full article on original website
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes. 4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle. Getting home:. BFT will...
8-year-old Moses Lake girl airlifted after getting hit by car
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified
The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
Pasco man lost control of vehicle in Grant County roundabout, died from injuries
MATTAWA, Wash. — State Troopers confirmed that an 80-year-old man from Pasco died in the hospital a day after he lost control of his vehicle in a Grant County roundabout and crashed into a ditch. According to social media notices from WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber and a subsequent memo,...
Details, Victim Names Released in Fatal Grant County Crash
Following a fatal crash in Grant County July 30, the Grant County Sheriff's Office has released new information. (image shows vehicle in upper right-red car) Four persons were riding in a 2003 Chevy Cavalier traveling on South Frontage Road E. near the interchange with Interstate 90 around 6:30 AM when the car failed to negotiate a corner.
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
Benton County Race Goes to Recount After 33 Vote Difference
The closest margin in any elected race in Southeastern WA from the August primary will go to a mandatory recount. Recount set for Benton County Commissioner Seat -2- We know Michael Alvarez will be on the ballot in November. The Richland City Councilman-Mayor has been active in area politics for the GOP for some time, and he easily cruised his way to a November ballot slot.
Bail Set For Murder Suspects, Accused in West Pasco Shootout
(Kennewick, WA) -- Three 18-year-old males were due in court Tuesday morning, accused in the murder of a 20-year-old after a shootout that went down in a West Pasco neighborhood. This happened back on August 6th on the 6000 Block of Pimlico Drive near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 100. Pasco Police say 20-year-old Denali Anderson was killed in the melee, an 18-year-old was injured by the gunfire. The suspects, identified as Angel Garcia, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman Morales-Salto are all being charged with 2nd Degree Murder. It was on Monday, that a Franklin County Judge set bail at $250,000 for each suspect.
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland Police responded to the fire near the Queareensgate overpass. The blaze scorched between 5 and 7 acres along...
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
Update | 3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
Franklin, Adams County Irrigation Districts Prepare for Fall Shutdown
The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District plans to shut down water in Oct. Any customers who utilize the water from the District will see it turn off on Oct. 24th. The District made this announcement for customers (as of Thursday August 11):. "The final day to order water delivery changes...
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing person
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives found a body believed to be of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a 45-year-old Grant County man who was reported missing a week ago. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262, about six miles northwest of Warden.
Franklin, Feds Join to ‘Clean Up’ Carbody Beach–Gate Coming?
Over the last few weeks, we've covered the growing issues with garbage, illegal drinking, and even gun use at the popular Carbody Beach. Now, Franklin County is teaming up with the Feds to deal with the issue. Newer gate to be installed, Federal agents add patrols. Now, the Franklin County...
