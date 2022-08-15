Read full article on original website
Related
nyspnews.com
The New York State Police are hosting a blood drive at the Troop F Headquarters
On Friday, August 19, 2022, New York State Police along with the New York Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the New York State Police Headquarters located at 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown, NY. Appointment preferred. Walk-ins are welcome as long as capacity permits. For further information please call 845-344-5300.
nyspnews.com
State Police have located the body of a woman reported missing July 5, 2022
On July 5th, 2022, Brittany Hendershot, age 21, was reported missing to the Port Jervis City Police Department. The Port Jervis Police Department initiated a missing person investigation which revealed that Brittany was last seen in the town of Wallkill. The Port Jervis Police Department partnered with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to investigate Brittany’s disappearance.
Comments / 0