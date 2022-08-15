ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

nc.gov

Lowering NC Flags in Honor of NCDOT Employee Anna Bradshaw

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on August 20, 2022, in honor of state employee Anna Bradshaw who died last Friday while helping clean up debris and divert traffic after a storm in Wilson, North Carolina. She was an 11-year veteran with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
nc.gov

Marine Fisheries Commission swears in new commissioners, tables Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 until November

Three new members of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission members took the oath of office and participated in their first meeting this week. Governor Roy Cooper recently announced three new appointments to the commission: Donald Huggins, Doug Rader, and Ana Shellem. Huggins fills an at-large seat, Rader fills the scientist seat, and Shellem fills a commercial fisherman seat.
POLITICS
nc.gov

APNEP Updates Map of Vital Fish Habitat

Regional partners, led by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership (APNEP), have published an updated map of the extent of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) in North Carolina’s sounds during 2020. SAV, also known as seagrasses or underwater grasses, improve water quality, decrease shoreline erosion, and are an essential habitat for many fishery and wildlife species.
ALBEMARLE, NC

