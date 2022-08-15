Read full article on original website
Lowering NC Flags in Honor of NCDOT Employee Anna Bradshaw
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on August 20, 2022, in honor of state employee Anna Bradshaw who died last Friday while helping clean up debris and divert traffic after a storm in Wilson, North Carolina. She was an 11-year veteran with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Marine Fisheries Commission swears in new commissioners, tables Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 until November
Three new members of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission members took the oath of office and participated in their first meeting this week. Governor Roy Cooper recently announced three new appointments to the commission: Donald Huggins, Doug Rader, and Ana Shellem. Huggins fills an at-large seat, Rader fills the scientist seat, and Shellem fills a commercial fisherman seat.
Governor Cooper Tours New NCDOA Mail Service Center, Highlights Transition to an Electric Van Delivery Fleet
Today, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Administration (NCDOA) Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell toured the new NCDOA Mail Service Center and viewed the new fleet of NCDOA electric vans that are used for mail delivery. “North Carolina is focused on transitioning to a clean transportation future, and state...
APNEP Updates Map of Vital Fish Habitat
Regional partners, led by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership (APNEP), have published an updated map of the extent of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) in North Carolina’s sounds during 2020. SAV, also known as seagrasses or underwater grasses, improve water quality, decrease shoreline erosion, and are an essential habitat for many fishery and wildlife species.
