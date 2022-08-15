ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

107.3 KFFM

Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
WAPATO, WA
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs

RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Body Cameras The New Accessory for Yakima Deputies

Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country and they're now in use by Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies spent weeks in training on the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases. 60 of the Axon body cameras are now in use by Deputies. Deputies will soon also be using dashboard cameras as well.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Burned body found in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
bigislandnow.com

Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HILO, HI
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
