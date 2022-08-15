Read full article on original website
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs
RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sentencing delayed for Jordan Stevens, convicted in murder of Alillia Minthorn on Yakama Reservation
Convicted killer Jordan Stevens' sentencing has been moved to Dec. 14. Stevens was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 3, 2019, shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama Reservation. A jury found him guilty on June 10, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Yakima. Stevens'...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Body Cameras The New Accessory for Yakima Deputies
Body cameras are common for police officers and sheriff's deputies all around the country and they're now in use by Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies spent weeks in training on the new cameras that give supervisors and prosecutors valuable evidence in criminal cases. 60 of the Axon body cameras are now in use by Deputies. Deputies will soon also be using dashboard cameras as well.
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home
Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Kennewick apartment building, vehicle struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A vehicle and apartment building were struck by bullets early Friday morning, Aug. 19. Kennewick Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue shortly after midnight for a weapons complaint. Officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and several casings...
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
Burned body launches homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO – Authorities with the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Wapato. Authorities were called to the 100 block of Progressive Road after a burned body was found next to a burned car. The man...
71-Year-Old Ronald Doughty Hospitalized In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A motorcycle accident occurred on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was injured and hospitalized after he tried to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. A Toyota Tacoma travelling west on I-82 two miles outside Yakima was...
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
bigislandnow.com
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
