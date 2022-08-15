ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan, NY

State Police arrest two men for felonies in forged check scam

On August 17, 2022, State Police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, NY, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. Brian H. Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, NY, was arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class “D” felony, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony and Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
State Police have located the body of a woman reported missing July 5, 2022

On July 5th, 2022, Brittany Hendershot, age 21, was reported missing to the Port Jervis City Police Department. The Port Jervis Police Department initiated a missing person investigation which revealed that Brittany was last seen in the town of Wallkill. The Port Jervis Police Department partnered with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to investigate Brittany’s disappearance.
PORT JERVIS, NY
The New York State Police are hosting a blood drive at the Troop F Headquarters

On Friday, August 19, 2022, New York State Police along with the New York Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the New York State Police Headquarters located at 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown, NY. Appointment preferred. Walk-ins are welcome as long as capacity permits. For further information please call 845-344-5300.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
State Police seize illegal guns and magazines in Washington County

On August 18, 2022, members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three Washington County men on gun possession charges and seized a number of weapons and high-capacity magazines. John D. Petteys Sr., 68, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
State Police arrest Rensselaer man following a vehicle pursuit

On August 17, 2022, State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol arrested Sean R. Cooper, 40, of Rensselaer, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Resisting arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations.
RENSSELAER, NY

