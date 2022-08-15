ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 2

Related
Woonsocket Call

Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents

As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that’s exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There’s a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties’ rental value potential higher.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state

OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Police Offer $5,000 Signing Bonus

(Baltimore, MD) -- As the Baltimore City Police Department faces staffing shortages, it is looking at ways to attract and retain officers to the force. The department is now offering a recruitment and retention incentive. The BPD is offering a $5,000 signing bonus as well as assistance with housing for...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Landlord#Wbal Newsradio
Wbaltv.com

Tenant fears eviction months after applying for relief funds

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County tenant who owes thousands in back rent said her landlord has been great in helping her get assistance, but she remains fearful she could get evicted -- and both want answers. Kristina Smith and her landlord, Bob Posterli, are working together to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
United Way
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program

Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month

Families in Baltimore will get more help to deal with the inflation. The program aims to help families cope with the rising cost of living. The recipient identification and onboarding process got completed on August 15. The funds will soon go out to approved bank accounts or payment cards. The program got named the "Baltimore Young Families Success Fund" (BYFSF). It is a guaranteed income pilot program implemented in Baltimore, Maryland. It will give money to recipients for the next two years. (source)
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Pass the Mic: LGBTQ Power!

Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Renters share concerns about MoCo affordable housing program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In Montgomery County, there’s a program that offers more affordable rents at a number of apartment complexes, but renters are complaining on social media, saying it isn’t enough. Renter Vito Anastasia started looking into the county’s moderately priced dwelling unit program after his rent increased by 23 percent. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy