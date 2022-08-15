Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents
As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that’s exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There’s a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties’ rental value potential higher.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County buys former Sears at Security Square Mall in $10M deal
Baltimore County is buying up the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. The $10 million deal also includes 18 acres of land. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said it's part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the area and will help the site become a "vibrant community hub for years to come."
Baltimore County plans to pay $10M for Sears building at Security Square Mall
Baltimore County plans to spend $10 million to buy the former Sears building at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, announced County Executive Johnny Olszewski today.
wypr.org
Baltimore County spent millions on a free bus, look to expand despite low ridership
Baltimore County leaders set aside millions for a free ride to get around Towson but not many riders are boarding the bus. The Towson Loop Circulator was launched with much fanfare in October 2021. Officials are now exploring how to get more people to take the free bus while considering expanding the service to other parts of the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
WMDT.com
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
weaa.org
Baltimore Police Offer $5,000 Signing Bonus
(Baltimore, MD) -- As the Baltimore City Police Department faces staffing shortages, it is looking at ways to attract and retain officers to the force. The department is now offering a recruitment and retention incentive. The BPD is offering a $5,000 signing bonus as well as assistance with housing for...
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Tenant fears eviction months after applying for relief funds
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County tenant who owes thousands in back rent said her landlord has been great in helping her get assistance, but she remains fearful she could get evicted -- and both want answers. Kristina Smith and her landlord, Bob Posterli, are working together to...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police now offering $5,000 signing bonus, more money to recruit or stay on force
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In an attempt to get new officers and stem the flow of people leaving the force, the Baltimore City Police Department is offering big recruitment and retention incentives. The Baltimore City Police Department had hundreds of openings. In the past year alone, the BPD has lost...
Wbaltv.com
City leader calls on BPD for help as disorder continues outside Federal Hill businesses
Disorder outside of bars in south Baltimore has one city councilman demanding help from police. City councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, said social media video is proof the unruly crowds in Federal Hill are reaching alarming levels. Large crowds of young people drinking in Federal Hill on the weekends is...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program
Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
WBAL Radio
City asks homeless encampment to move ahead of event; they may return Sunday
On Wednesday, the homeless set up an encampment in front of Baltimore City Hall. A coalition of 10 organizations demanded the attention of leadership and for them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. The city made them all move. They were asked to move because...
foxbaltimore.com
Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
weaa.org
Baltimore begins processing payments for guaranteed income pilot program
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore is launching a guaranteed pilot program aimed at reducing poverty in the city. Mayor Brandon Scott announced plans for the pilot program in the spring and now his office has named the 200 families that will participate in the program. "The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund...
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each Month
Families in Baltimore will get more help to deal with the inflation. The program aims to help families cope with the rising cost of living. The recipient identification and onboarding process got completed on August 15. The funds will soon go out to approved bank accounts or payment cards. The program got named the "Baltimore Young Families Success Fund" (BYFSF). It is a guaranteed income pilot program implemented in Baltimore, Maryland. It will give money to recipients for the next two years. (source)
WBAL Radio
Commissioner Harrison responds to Councilman Costello's Federal Hill requests
After some weekend chaos in Federal Hill, City Councilman Eric Costello is asking for a deployment plan from the City Police Department for the upcoming weekend. Costello believes that would include a SWAT presence, along with mounted police patrols. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday...
wypr.org
Pass the Mic: LGBTQ Power!
Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Then Lyles is joined by...
Renters share concerns about MoCo affordable housing program
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In Montgomery County, there’s a program that offers more affordable rents at a number of apartment complexes, but renters are complaining on social media, saying it isn’t enough. Renter Vito Anastasia started looking into the county’s moderately priced dwelling unit program after his rent increased by 23 percent. […]
Comments / 2