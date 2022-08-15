Samsung isn't reinventing the wheel with its latest flagship smartwatch, but it doesn't have to. The Galaxy Watch 4 was our favorite Android-compatible smartwatch from 2021, and the Galaxy Watch 5 (starting at $279.99) builds on that with a bigger battery, a more durable display, and an infrared sensor that's capable of measuring your body temperature (though at the time of this writing, there's no way to see your temperature data). Aesthetically, the Galaxy Watch 5 looks just like last year's model, with the same appealing design, gorgeous display, and functional digital bezel for fast navigation. It still runs Wear OS, too, which gives you access to all the standard Google apps. Google's own Pixel Watch promises to shake up the smartwatch landscape this fall, but for now the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, earning it our Editors’ Choice award.

