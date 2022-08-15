Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
The Best Tablet Deals for August: Apple iPads, Amazon Fire HD 10, More
Save big with these back-to-school savings on tablets from Amazon, Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung, including Apple iPads from $299 and Fire HD 10 tablets for $99. Not quite a laptop and not quite a smartphone, tablets are an in-between category that offer the best of both worlds: the portability of a smartphone and the power and larger screen of a laptop. Nowadays, many tablets can take the place of a standard laptop, and for many industries—from restaurants to sales calls—tablets are an indispensable part of the work day.
PC Magazine
50% Off The Huawai GT Runner And Other Top Wearable Tech Deals
No matter your budget or level of athleticism, there is a smartwatch for everybody. Right now on Amazon you can get your hands on some of the most popular smartwatches on the market for a fraction of their retail price. From fitness trackers to wrist-based day planners, a number of these smartwatches have featured prominently on our Best Wearable Tech Guides, and make a great gift for the active person in your life. For the best and brightest smartwatches released this year, check out our full guide here.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review
Samsung isn't reinventing the wheel with its latest flagship smartwatch, but it doesn't have to. The Galaxy Watch 4 was our favorite Android-compatible smartwatch from 2021, and the Galaxy Watch 5 (starting at $279.99) builds on that with a bigger battery, a more durable display, and an infrared sensor that's capable of measuring your body temperature (though at the time of this writing, there's no way to see your temperature data). Aesthetically, the Galaxy Watch 5 looks just like last year's model, with the same appealing design, gorgeous display, and functional digital bezel for fast navigation. It still runs Wear OS, too, which gives you access to all the standard Google apps. Google's own Pixel Watch promises to shake up the smartwatch landscape this fall, but for now the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, earning it our Editors’ Choice award.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023
Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
PC Magazine
TikTok's iOS In-App Browser Monitors All Keyboard Input and Screen Taps
A security researcher has discovered TikTok's in-app browser monitors all keyboard input and screen taps every time it's used to open a link. As MacRumors reports, the discovery was made by researcher Felix Krause who summarized the functionality as being "the equivalent of installing a keylogger." Any external link opened from within the iOS app will trigger TikTok to monitor all keyboard entries and taps on the screen as you browse.
PC Magazine
Google Patches Fifth Actively Exploited Zero-Day Flaw in Chrome This Year
Get ready to patch. Google has uncovered hackers exploiting a previously unknown Chrome browser flaw. The company mentioned the “zero-day exploit” in the latest patches for Chrome, which were released on Tuesday. Google detected the high-severity flaw with the help of its own security researchers. The flaw has...
PC Magazine
Nuu Tab 10 Review
Android tablets aren't as popular as they once were, but a few new ones, such as the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.90), drop into the market every so often. The tablet sports a large, high-resolution screen, though its mediocre processor, meager storage, and insufficient RAM limit its ability to handle everyday tasks, and thus limit its appeal. Other budget-friendly Android tablets are simply better investments, including the $249.99 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, which offers better performance for less money, making it a better buy and our Editors' Choice award winner for affordable Android tablets.
PC Magazine
Next Windows 11 Update Reportedly Launches on Sept. 20: What to Expect
The next update to Windows 11 is expected to drop on Sept. 20. The news comes from The Verge’s Tom Warren, who has an excellent track record on Windows rumors and was among the first to hint about the original launch of Windows 11. He attributes the date to "sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans," and says the launch of Windows 11 22H2 will arrive via Windows Update a week after the traditional monthly Patch Tuesday.
PC Magazine
Time to Patch: Hackers Are Exploiting 2 Flaws in iOS, MacOS
Apple just released patches to fix two flaws in iOS and macOS that hackers have been exploiting to attack users. The company released patches for both operating systems with iOS/iPadOS version 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The release notes warn that Apple is aware that someone may be exploiting both vulnerabilities for malicious purposes.
TechCrunch
Google Cloud will shutter its IoT Core service next year
Google Cloud announced this week that it’s shutting down its IoT Core service, giving customers a year to move to a partner to manage their IoT devices. The announcement appeared at the top of the IoT Core web page this week with little fanfare. The company also sent an email to customers announcing the change.
PC Magazine
Google Fends Off Record-Breaking DDoS Attack
Google says it recently fended off the largest HTTPS DDoS attack in history from taking down a customer’s internet services hosted over Google Cloud. The incident occurred on June 1, and resulted in an DDoS attack that peaked at 46 million requests per second using HTTPS-based requests. “This is the largest Layer 7 DDoS reported to date,” according to Google product manager Emil Kiner and technical lead Satya Konduru.
PC Magazine
Lights Out: How to Turn on Dark Mode in MacOS
Staring at your Mac screen for too long in a dark room can be hard on your eyes. Instead of subjecting yourself to bright colors and blinding white menus, you can turn on dark mode. The feature has been available since the release of macOS Mojave in 2018, and just as you can turn on dark mode in Settings menu of Windows 10 and Windows 11, you can do the same in System Preferences on a Mac. Here's how to set up and customize the feature.
PC Magazine
Amazon Tests TikTok-Inspired Shopping Feed
Amazon is reportedly testing a TikTok-esque feed that shows shoppers product photos and videos they can share with others. The beta feature is currently available for a handful of internal employees, according to The Wall Street JournalThe Wall Street Journal, which cited Israeli AI product intelligence firm Watchful Technologies. Dubbed...
BBC
What is it like to work at Facebook?
If you are one of the billion people who use Facebook, it is likely you have used the social networking site at work. But have you ever wondered what it is like for the people who work at Facebook?. One of the world's biggest technology companies, Facebook relies on some...
Ars Technica
Hands-on: Logitech’s tiny G705 wireless mouse is more versatile than it looks
I'll admit it; I have a lot of PC mice. And it's not just because I review them. Between traveling, multiple computers, gaming, and my living room, I have interest in multiple mice that cater to different needs. One of those needs is portability. Sure, it's easy enough to find...
AMD to unveil the "next generation of Ryzen processors" later this month
Hopefully, this means more details on the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
ETOnline.com
The Best Laptop Deals for Back to School: Save on Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and More
Finding the right laptop when going back to school is not only a game changer, but it is also an investment. Luckily, tech giants from Apple to Lenovo and Samsung are offering back-to-school laptop deals to close out the summer. Regardless of your budget, you're sure to find a laptop that is perfect for work, class, or even just streaming movies and music without breaking the bank.
PC Magazine
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 60+ Titles: Here's the Full List
Sega has revealed the full list of games coming to Genesis Mini 2, which includes classics like Phantasy Star II, Fatal Fury 2, and Streets of Rage 3. The retro console will arrive loaded up with 60+ titles, an increase from the 42 games found in the original Genesis Mini, which launched in 2019. In addition, the Genesis Mini 2 is launching in Europe on Oct. 27, the same day it arrives in North America.
The Verge
Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top
Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
PC Magazine
PlayStation Plus vs. PlayStation Stars: What's the Difference?
In June, Sony launched an all-new, tiered PlayStation Plus that replaced its existing subscription service. A month later, the gaming juggernaut announced PlayStation Stars, a rewards and loyalty program. Naturally, you're probably confused about the differences between the two services. Don't fret, we're here to highlight the pair's features so you can make an informed decision before signing up for either one.
