Alabama lands fifth OL commit from 2023 class in California native Raymond Pulido

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Alabama’s coaching staff has been pushing to add some of the nation’s best talent over the last few months. One of the nation’s premier offensive tackles is California native Raymond Pulido. On Saturday, Pulido announced that he is committing to Alabama via his Twitter account.

Pulido is an intriguing prospect because he isn’t ranked as high as the other four offensive linemen committed to the Crimson Tide: RyQueze McElderry, Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Miles McVay. However, the size is certainly there. He stands at 6-foot-6, 345 pounds according to 247Sports.

As it stands, Alabama has five offensive linemen committed for the 2023 recruiting class.

Pulido may be overlooked by recruiting services, but Alabama fans should be excited to see Pulido as well as the other commitments already on board for the 2023 recruiting class. It could be one of the more talented recruiting classes that Coach Saban has ever signed. We will have to wait and see.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Pulido’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 37 37

Rivals 4 – 20 32

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 39 44

247 Composite 3 456 32 38

Vitals

Hometown Apple Valley, California

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 345

Class 2023

Other offers

  • UCLA
  • Louisville
  • Arizona

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Kavion Henderson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools. Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Espn#Ucla
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
247Sports

In-state WR Kevin Concepcion announces decision date

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 2023 recruiting is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is up to 11 commits for the class, including multiple highly-rated defensive prospects. Now, one area NC State offensively is receiver, and Kevin Concepcion has been at the top of the Pack's recruiting board for several months.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star Donnie Freeman talks Rutgers basketball offer and visit, Alabama, Iowa and Texas

Donnie Freeman, a class of 2024 power forward, is one of the top big men in the nation. He recently pulled in an offer from Rutgers basketball. Freeman is a 6-foot-8 forward from St. John’s (Washington, D.C.). He is the fourth-best power forward in the nation and the No. 25 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. He holds offers from Georgetown, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland and Texas along with a recent Rutgers offer. “I’m supposed to be taking an unofficial visit up there this weekend or the next. I don’t know when,” Freeman told RutgersWire of his likely visit to New Jersey. He also...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
