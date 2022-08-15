Alabama lands fifth OL commit from 2023 class in California native Raymond Pulido

Alabama’s coaching staff has been pushing to add some of the nation’s best talent over the last few months. One of the nation’s premier offensive tackles is California native Raymond Pulido. On Saturday, Pulido announced that he is committing to Alabama via his Twitter account.

Pulido is an intriguing prospect because he isn’t ranked as high as the other four offensive linemen committed to the Crimson Tide: RyQueze McElderry, Wilkin Formby, Olaus Alinen and Miles McVay. However, the size is certainly there. He stands at 6-foot-6, 345 pounds according to 247Sports.

As it stands, Alabama has five offensive linemen committed for the 2023 recruiting class.

Pulido may be overlooked by recruiting services, but Alabama fans should be excited to see Pulido as well as the other commitments already on board for the 2023 recruiting class. It could be one of the more talented recruiting classes that Coach Saban has ever signed. We will have to wait and see.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Pulido’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 37 37

Rivals 4 – 20 32

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 39 44

247 Composite 3 456 32 38

Vitals

Hometown Apple Valley, California

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 345

Class 2023

Other offers