Former Alabama LB Christopher Allen placed on season-ending IR ahead of rookie season

By Brody Smoot
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Former Alabama edge rusher Christopher Allen always had an impactful presence when he was on the field for the Crimson Tide. Injuries were a reoccurring issue for Allen. In 2018, he was sidelined for the whole season due to a knee injury. Then, in 2021, he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Although he had a history of injuries, the Louisiana native declared for the 2022 NFL draft. He would go undrafted and sign with the Denver Broncos. He was poised to make a return from the foot injury that he suffered in Alabama. However, that won’t be the case.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver tweeted that Allen was placed on season-ending IR (injured reserve). Allen will not see the field for the Broncos this upcoming season. He will be paid $430,000, though. It hasn’t been easy for Allen over the last few years. Nonetheless, Alabama fans are hopeful that he will return and be better than ever.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Allen’s professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Sports
