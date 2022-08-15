ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump White House lawyer Herschmann subpoenaed by federal grand jury investigating January 6

By CNN Reporter, Crime, Justice, Katelyn Polantz
 3 days ago
Martina Mitchell
3d ago

Donald Trump: I know the best people. Michael Cohen, personal lawyer- CONVICTED Paul Manafort, Campaign Manager- CONVICTED General Flynn, National Security Advisor - CONVICTED Rick Gates, Top deputy to Manafort- CONVICTED George Papadopoulos, Campaign manager- CONVICTED Allen Weisselberg, Personal Accountant- PLEADS GUILTYTo be continued...

Daffna Vaughn
3d ago

I hope they are held accountable and Trump also. He destroyed our hope with his bad seeds.

Viper
3d ago

Herschmann will rip Trumpy a new one. He will not protect Donald

