Trump White House lawyer Herschmann subpoenaed by federal grand jury investigating January 6

Martina Mitchell
3d ago
Donald Trump: I know the best people. Michael Cohen, personal lawyer- CONVICTED Paul Manafort, Campaign Manager- CONVICTED General Flynn, National Security Advisor - CONVICTED Rick Gates, Top deputy to Manafort- CONVICTED George Papadopoulos, Campaign manager- CONVICTED Allen Weisselberg, Personal Accountant- PLEADS GUILTYTo be continued...
Daffna Vaughn
3d ago
I hope they are held accountable and Trump also. He destroyed our hope with his bad seeds.
Viper
3d ago
Herschmann will rip Trumpy a new one. He will not protect Donald
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Ex-Trump attorney: What Trump fears the most about the FBI search
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal attorney for almost a decade, says that Trump feels trapped because if an informant has tipped off the FBI, that person probably has more incriminating information.
'Appalling coward': George Conway reacts to video of Lindsey Graham
Some top Republicans are claiming that the FBI planted incriminating information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump after their search. Conservative political activist George Conway reacts to these claims.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event
Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed on 9/11, is protesting outside of Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is hosting a Saudi-backed golf tournament.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
'Could be the thing that really takes him down': Conway on Trump's handling of documents
Conservative lawyer George Conway joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the DOJ’s move to unseal the warrant used by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
What Trump's pleading the Fifth means for New York AG Tish James
After Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday, legal experts said the former president’s decision could create an impression among some that he has something to hide.
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president
One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
If Trump gets convicted of the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence, legal analyst says
The Espionage Act is among the three laws Donald Trump may have violated following the FBI raid. Trump, if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, faces 10 years in prison, a legal analyst said. "We're talking about real serious crimes here," Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst, told MSNBC. A legal...
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
CNN Exclusive: 'Ludicrous.' 'Ridiculous.' 'A complete fiction.': Former Trump officials say his claim of 'standing order' to declassify is nonsense
In the days since the FBI seized classified and top secret documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, the former President and his allies have claimed that Trump had a "standing order" to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence.
