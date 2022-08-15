An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Concordia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man captured in surveillance photos. A release says officers responded to a Dollar General in reference to a stolen vehicle on August 16. The subject also allegedly stole merchandise from the store before stealing the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Independence.

CONCORDIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO