ucmathletics.com
Central Missouri ranked No. 8 in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Jennies volleyball team will begin the 2022 season ranked as the eighth best team in the country according to the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) preseason coaches' poll released earlier today. After finishing last season with a record of 29-4, the Jens look to avenge...
ucmathletics.com
2022 MuleBall Masters is Sold Out
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The eighth annual MuleBall Masters Golf Fundraiser presented by Husch Blackwell taking place next Friday, August 26, at Mules National Golf Club has officially sold out. Mules' head basketball coach Doug Karleskint is thankful of the support for this years' tournament. "I would like to give...
kttn.com
Missouri State Fair Officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen
Hadley Coats, son of Shawn and Nichole Coats, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Missouri State Fair. Hadley is from Braymer and is a member of the Braymer FFA chapter. Hadley’s prize-winning rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds. The Reserve Grand...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
northwestmoinfo.com
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
kmmo.com
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH IS SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old boy. According to a release, Ronaldo Ramirez was last seen wearing a green shirt and jeans with a red hat. Ramirez has both ears pierced and does not speak English. Ramirez is described as a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
kttn.com
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35
A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Concordia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man captured in surveillance photos. A release says officers responded to a Dollar General in reference to a stolen vehicle on August 16. The subject also allegedly stole merchandise from the store before stealing the vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Independence.
