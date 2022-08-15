Auburn Tigers not ranked in preseason AP Poll

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Although it was to be expected, Tigers fans may still feel a sting after the preseason AP Poll was released on Monday.

The Tigers received 15 votes, but the team did not end up getting ranked by the Associated Press. A total of six SEC teams are ranked in the preseason poll — Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Texas A&M (6), Arkansas (19), Kentucky (20), Ole Miss (21).

Last year, Auburn ranked as high as No. 12 in the nation on the AP Poll after its victory over No. 10 Ole Miss, but the Tigers would go on to lose every game consecutively and end the season unranked. With uncertainties at quarterback, a weak recruiting class and a dramatic offseason, it’s easy to see why AP voters would be nervous about ranking the Tigers for the start of the 2022 season.

There is room for Auburn to get back on the poll, however. The Tigers’ first four games include two gimme games and what should be an easy affair against the Missouri Tigers, but it also features a tough game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game is at home, though, and if Auburn can win it, it would stand to reason that a 4-0 Tigers team could find itself ranked in the AP Poll after the Missouri game.