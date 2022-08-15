ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Coleman
Person
Bruce Hornsby
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Jerry Douglas
Whiskey Riff

The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/19/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Eric Church, Kolby Cooper, Charley Crockett, Blackberry Smoke, Tanner Usrey, Willie Nelson, Ward Davis, Corey Kent, Ben Burgess, Sunny Sweeney with Vince Gill, Town Mountain, Maddie & Tae, Ben Jarrell, Adam Hood, Early James and more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Nathaniel Rateliff’s Soulful Cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’

Nathaniel Rateliff has unveiled a new version of Leonard Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat.” The soulful, horn-tinged rendition of the 1971 song is the second single to emerge from Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, an upcoming compilation from producer Larry Klein that features 12 covers of Leonard Cohen numbers. “Leonard Cohen has been a massive influence on me since I was very young,” Rateliff explained in a statement. “When I was asked to be a part of this project, I sent a huge list of songs that I wanted to do, honestly it was hard to pick. So...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Acoustic Music#Canyon#Live Show#The Steep Canyon Rangers#The Grateful Dead#Scr
American Songwriter

Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’

To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy