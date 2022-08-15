Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Wendy’s announces ‘sleek’ new design standard for restaurants
These "Global Next Gen" restaurants, as Wendy's is calling them, will utilize "modernized technology" to help facilitate an increase in digital orders, the company said. The planned improvements will also allow delivery drivers to pick up mobile orders at a dedicated delivery-only walk-up window, separate from the regular drive-thru.
dayton.com
The Heights Cafe to close Saturday after 12 years in business
The Heights Cafe will close its doors Saturday, Aug. 20, after more than a decade in business, according to a statement from the business. Located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, the Heights Cafe opened in April 2010. Throughout the years, the cafe has served breakfast, specialty coffees, and lunch, touting products made from fresh, locally-grown ingredients.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients
Local food festivals working to leverage the seasonal flavors of the moment are popping up steadily through August headed into fall. Fresh fruit, vegetables and cultural food celebrations capitalizing on good weather and even better ingredients are flush this month with plenty of opportunities to experience a wide variety of flavors, preparations and vibes.
Miami Valley restaurants try to keep prices low as families struggle with grocery costs
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some restaurant owners in the Miami Valley are doing what they can to avoid passing higher food costs onto their customers, but families are struggling to keep costs down. “For us, actually pretty rough,” Rachel Ross from Dayton said. “What used to set us up for two weeks is now only […]
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
Sweet Corn Festival happening in Fairborn this weekend
The Sweet Corn Festival is making a return to Fairborn's Community Park this weekend.
WDTN
Beef Hot Shots with Sourmugs Tavern
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Warm, tasty and good for the soul. Tim from Sourmugs Tavern shares a recipe for their tasty Beef Hot Shots!
dayton.com
Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton applies for liquor license to expand options
A restaurant in Dayton known for its “heavy hittas” and being open when other restaurants in the area have closed has applied for a liquor license. Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton, located at 115 Springfield Street, applied for a liquor license on Aug. 9, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
WDTN
Taste the Flavor of the Caribbean with Soca
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Get a taste and feel of island life with this Trinidad street food. Shafton Greene started the Soca Food Truck because he couldn’t find this cuisine in the Miami Valley. With handmade tortillas covered in delicious spices, you’re sure to get a flavor like...
dayton.com
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
dayton.com
100 craft beers available at Hops in the Hangar aircraft-themed event this weekend
MIDDLETOWN — Guests will enjoy a combination of historic aircrafts, plane rides and air shows highlighted by craft brews, food and more at Middletown’s Hops in the Hangar event this weekend. “We know the event is geared toward those who like airports, airplanes and craft beer, and it...
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store
It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton August 19 - 25, 2022
Come Together: Tonight and tomorrow is a Beatles tribute called Come Together at the Yellow Cab. They are playing music from all eras and it’s also a festival with a beer garden, food trucks, an after party and more! The doors open at 5pm, and music begins at 7pm.
dayton.com
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’
Moeller Brew Barn, a new destination located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, is opening to the public Friday. “We built this for the people of Dayton,” said founder and co-owner Nick Moeller. The brewery features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps,...
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
