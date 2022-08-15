The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO