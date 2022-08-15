ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns

The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
Local
Florida Business
Lake Wales, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Lake Wales, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Homebuyer#Florida Avenue#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cra Project#Scenic Highway
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
worldanimalnews.com

New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida

The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation

“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy