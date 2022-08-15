Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
Lesser known rural loans help get families into homes
A federal grant by the United States Department of Agriculture is helping families build homes for well below market value.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
Low-cost programming helps Tampa seniors beat inflation isolation
The president's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act comes as experts warn that inflation is leading to isolation for many seniors.
Lakeland Regional Health set to open new 96-bed mental health facility
An unassuming building on Lakeland Hills Boulevard aims to be the answer to a years-long problem for an underserved community.
villages-news.com
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
Bay News 9
'It's been a living hell': Couple says they've lived in car for 6 months while searching for Section 8 housing
TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say finding Section 8 housing in Tampa Bay remains a challenge as vouchers struggle to keep up with rising rents. People with Section 8 vouchers say they are still having trouble finding affordable housing. Officials with the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative say voucher amounts aren't...
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
TECO sentenced in deaths of 5 workers at Big Bend Power Station
Tampa Electric Company will have to pay $500,000 and be on probation for three years after five workers died in a plant explosion in 2017. USDOJ reported the sentencing.
beckersspine.com
Florida Orthopaedic Institute to pay $4M to settle claims it did not protect patient data
Tampa-based Florida Orthopaedic Institute has agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations it failed to protect consumers in a 2020 ransomware attack, Top Class Actions reported Aug. 15. In June 2020, the practice began notifying 640,000 patients that their protected health information may have been compromised in a data...
Hillsborough County private Christian school asks gay, transgender students to leave
A mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and “would be asked to leave immediately.”
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
cltampa.com
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will not direct TPD to arrest those who have had or seek abortions
This morning, Mayor Jane Castor said that she will not direct the Tampa Police Department to arrest individuals who have had abortions which violate the state-mandated 15-week limit. At a "Coffee with Castor" event at West Tampa's Alessi Bakery, a member of Tampa's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) asked the...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
