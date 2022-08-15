Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wcyb.com
Police investigating hit-and-run in Greeneville; pedestrian taken to hospital
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian which occurred on Tuesday night. According to a crash report, a pedestrian was struck by an unknown white vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairgrounds Circle.
wcyb.com
TBI: Man charged following toddler's death arrested in Greene County, woman also charged
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people have been charged following the death of a toddler earlier this year in Jefferson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 400 block of English Drive in Talbott on March...
wcyb.com
Churches in Hawkins County to dispense free gas Friday
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some churches will be dispensing free gas for folks in Hawkins County on Friday. As part of the Upper East TN Go Tell Crusade, the event will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will be dispensing...
wcyb.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, police say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian who was in the right lane of Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the area around mile marker 1.1 southbound at 3:52 a.m. Police said a Toyota Tacoma...
wcyb.com
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
wcyb.com
Former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer appears in court by video in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer appeared in a Sullivan County courtroom by video Thursday. Nicholas Collins has been charged with two courts of violation of a protection order and aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty. Judge Jim Goodwin previously denied bond for Collins last...
wcyb.com
Pedestrians and motorists encouraged to use extra caution
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nationally, thousands of pedestrians are injured or killed in traffic crashes every year in the United States -- that's according to the Virginia DMV. As a result, law enforcement is encouraging both pedestrians and motorists to use caution. News 5 has been told pedestrians can...
wcyb.com
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia landfill on track to stop accepting trash in September
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia is expected to stop taking trash to the city landfill around September 9. Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne told News 5 the city has been taking the proper steps to prepare the landfill for closure. "We remain on track,...
wcyb.com
Speeding enforcement underway as Bristol, Virginia City Schools start new academic year
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is reminding everyone that with city schools now back open, drivers should pay close attention to the reduced speeds in school zones. Earlier in the year, the department asked for a speed study on their three busiest school zones. Virginia...
wcyb.com
All boil water notices in Buchanan County lifted
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — All boil water notices have been lifted in Buchanan County, according to the Buchanan County Public Service Authority. The notice had been effect for multiple parts of the county since last month. For more information, click here.
wcyb.com
Carter County constables stepping up safety measures
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — School is in session in Carter County and some parents remain frustrated. A lack of funding within the sheriff's department has resulted in school resource officers stationed only at the high schools. But, Carter County constables are taking action to provide extra safety measures...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Commission rejects idea to charge inmates for time in jail
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Commission rejected an idea to charge inmates for their time in the jail. The commission voted down the idea Thursday that would have charged inmates $35 per day for the length of their stay. The money collected would have been deposited to the county's general fund.
wcyb.com
Ribbon cutting for Jamestown Apartments scheduled for Wednesday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting for a new apartment building in Kingsport is set for Wednesday. The event will be for Jamestown Apartments located at 610 Arch Street in Kingsport. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m.
wcyb.com
Johnson City to end contract with Tennessee Dept. of Correction to house state inmates
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Board of Commissioners approved a motion Thursday to notify the Tennessee Department of Correction of its intent to end the city's contract to house state inmates. The board held a work session with city staff earlier Thursday to find out more...
wcyb.com
Sinkhole raises concerns at Steele Creek Park
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A gaping sink hole at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, has raised some questions. The hole was there for about two days before being covered with dirt and rock. It is not the first time the hole has been opened, according to Terry Napier...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia Public Schools focused on safety and security
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year, administrators in Bristol, Virginia., are focused on security. Several schools, including Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson, have received new safety enhancements. New safety features, like a new vestibule have also been added at Virginia High. Superintendent...
wcyb.com
Two women open new boutique in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Two local women have opened "The Crazy Daisies" boutique in Blountville. The store is located at 2624 Highway 11W, right next to 11W Concrete, and just two miles from the Pinnacle. Shop owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey Hopson are friends, and after years of selling items themselves, decided...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Chamber holds 75 year celebration
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber held its 75th year celebration on Thursday. The event featured food, live music, and a time to social network. Members gathered around to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere. It's very important because our community, and our members are very very involved with your...
wcyb.com
Bristol Public Library gets a technology upgrade
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol public library unveiled new technology that will include video conferencing capabilities. The improvements include 4K cameras, bluetooth speakers and microphones, and brand new projectors. The money that we raise from it goes back into the library as well, which means we can offer...
