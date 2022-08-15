ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Churches in Hawkins County to dispense free gas Friday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some churches will be dispensing free gas for folks in Hawkins County on Friday. As part of the Upper East TN Go Tell Crusade, the event will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will be dispensing...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Crime & Safety
wcyb.com

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Pedestrians and motorists encouraged to use extra caution

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Nationally, thousands of pedestrians are injured or killed in traffic crashes every year in the United States -- that's according to the Virginia DMV. As a result, law enforcement is encouraging both pedestrians and motorists to use caution. News 5 has been told pedestrians can...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Accident
wcyb.com

All boil water notices in Buchanan County lifted

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — All boil water notices have been lifted in Buchanan County, according to the Buchanan County Public Service Authority. The notice had been effect for multiple parts of the county since last month. For more information, click here.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Carter County constables stepping up safety measures

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — School is in session in Carter County and some parents remain frustrated. A lack of funding within the sheriff's department has resulted in school resource officers stationed only at the high schools. But, Carter County constables are taking action to provide extra safety measures...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wcyb.com

Sinkhole raises concerns at Steele Creek Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A gaping sink hole at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, has raised some questions. The hole was there for about two days before being covered with dirt and rock. It is not the first time the hole has been opened, according to Terry Napier...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools focused on safety and security

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year, administrators in Bristol, Virginia., are focused on security. Several schools, including Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson, have received new safety enhancements. New safety features, like a new vestibule have also been added at Virginia High. Superintendent...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Two women open new boutique in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Two local women have opened "The Crazy Daisies" boutique in Blountville. The store is located at 2624 Highway 11W, right next to 11W Concrete, and just two miles from the Pinnacle. Shop owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey Hopson are friends, and after years of selling items themselves, decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Chamber holds 75 year celebration

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber held its 75th year celebration on Thursday. The event featured food, live music, and a time to social network. Members gathered around to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere. It's very important because our community, and our members are very very involved with your...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Public Library gets a technology upgrade

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol public library unveiled new technology that will include video conferencing capabilities. The improvements include 4K cameras, bluetooth speakers and microphones, and brand new projectors. The money that we raise from it goes back into the library as well, which means we can offer...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy