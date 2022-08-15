Read full article on original website
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Ya gotta love some good ol’ cheesy ’90s contraption commercials. For example, throwback to the tinfoil suit that inventors swore would give you the darkest tan imaginable, except they left out the fact that you could suffer from third degree burns, heat exhaustion, and melanoma, possibly all at the same time. Needless to say, people were trying to create anything and everything possible that would capture you basic cable viewer’s eye… And this might be the most intriguing, yet absolutely […] The post This Old ’90s Ad About A Sci-Fi, Bullet Proof “Grizzly Suit” Has Me In Tears first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
