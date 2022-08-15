ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOBS: Port Jobs holding airport jobs training/info sessions on Aug. 18 & 25

 4 days ago
Port Jobs will be holding two sessions to help local job seekers:

Pre-Apprenticeship Training for Construction and Advanced Manufacturing

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you want a job in construction or advanced manufacturing? Learn about free pre-apprenticeship training at ANEW and Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC). Learn about program eligibility and how to apply for their next training classes this fall.

QUESTIONS?

Email: [email protected] or call Airport Jobs at 206-258-8980.

More info here:

Airport Jobs Information Session

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you want to work at SEA Airport? Learn about different jobs at the airport, current airport jobs openings, and how the Airport Jobs center can help you get a job. Hear from an airport company and take a short tour of SEA Airport (pre-security).

QUESTIONS?

Email: [email protected] or call Airport Jobs at 206-258-8980.

More info here:

