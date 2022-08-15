Read full article on original website
Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death. The post Procession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
CELEBRATING DIVERSITY AND LOVE | Ventura County Pride returns to form with a full weekend of festivities
PICTURED: 2021 drag performers from left to right. Regina St. James, Cooper the Queen, Angel D’mon, Karma Limbs, Sheba. Photo by Johnny Ortez-Tibbels. Pride events are extra special for Genevieve Flores-Haro. They represent a connection to the bond shared with her wife, Sade, who proposed at a 2014 pride...
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument
The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
pacbiztimes.com
Ventura County hospitals, clinics, health plan will pay $70.7M to settle claims of improper billing
Three medical providers and one health coverage system in Ventura County have agreed to pay a total of $70.7 million to settle a whistleblower’s allegations that they broke federal and state laws by submitting false, overstated and duplicative Medi-Cal claims, the United States Department of Justice announced Aug. 18.
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Attorney Placed on Paid Leave by City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne was placed on paid administrative leave by the Santa Barbara City Council at a special meeting held the last week of July. Neither Calonne, who was hired in 2014, nor city Human Resources Director Wendy Levy would discuss details, stating it was a personnel matter. Mayor Randy Rowse and multiple councilmembers expressed the same non-talking points.
Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations
Ventura County's organized health system and three medical care providers agreed to pay $70.7 million in total to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion The post Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Investigators say sun might be factor in traffic accident causing death of Ventura County leader
Investigators say the sun might have played a key factor in a traffic accident which fatally injured a Ventura County supervisor. Carmen Ramirez was struck, and fatally injured by an SUV as she was crossing West Seventh Street in Oxnard August 12. Oxnard Police say she was in the crosswalk at the time.
Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura
A Santa Barbara man pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after causing an accident that killed a teen in Ventura in December 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal wrong-way DUI accident in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
Carmen Ramirez Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
Carmen Ramirez, a former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed in a fatal crash. The Oxnard Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in downtown [..]
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
theavtimes.com
LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness,...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home on a Bungalow Court
The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in California newspapers dates to 1904. And 10 years later — 1914 — I found the first article in the local paper about a bungalow court being built in Santa Barbara. Happily, that bungalow court is still here — on the southwest corner of Victoria and Laguna streets. Santa Barbara has more than a dozen bungalow courts. The word “bungalow” comes from the word “Bengal” — a region in India. The British colonists in India used the word to describe one-story cottages in India.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
KTLA.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties
The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
Lengthy standoff ends after Isla Vista suspect threatened victim with knife
Isla Vista residents are being asked to avoid the area of Camino Pescadero as Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies respond to a suspect threatening a victim with a knife The post Lengthy standoff ends after Isla Vista suspect threatened victim with knife appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Ventura County jail inmate dies
Ventura County Jail officials say a female inmate has died after she was injured in a fall. Deputies say Rose Mae Denley fell in the day room of the jail housing unit at the Todd Road Jail Facility Sunday morning. They immediately started to provide first aid, as did a jail nurse who was nearby.
28 South LA gang members arrested in Boyle Heights as part of citywide bust
Dozens of members of a South Los Angeles-based street gang were arrested Thursday morning in Boyle Heights on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
