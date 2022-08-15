ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara city attorney placed on leave following argument

The Santa Barbara City Council has placed City Attorney Ariel Calonne on paid administrative leave. [Independent]. Council members reportedly made the decision following a heated incident involving Calonne and another attorney. The heated incident and argument reportedly took place inside the City Attorney’s Office. The council placed Calonne on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
kvta.com

Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach

Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara City Attorney Placed on Paid Leave by City Council

Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne was placed on paid administrative leave by the Santa Barbara City Council at a special meeting held the last week of July. Neither Calonne, who was hired in 2014, nor city Human Resources Director Wendy Levy would discuss details, stating it was a personnel matter. Mayor Randy Rowse and multiple councilmembers expressed the same non-talking points.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations

Ventura County's organized health system and three medical care providers agreed to pay $70.7 million in total to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion The post Ventura County’s organized health system, three medical providers agree to pay $70.7 million to settle false claims allegations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theavtimes.com

LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Home on a Bungalow Court

The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in California newspapers dates to 1904. And 10 years later — 1914 — I found the first article in the local paper about a bungalow court being built in Santa Barbara. Happily, that bungalow court is still here — on the southwest corner of Victoria and Laguna streets. Santa Barbara has more than a dozen bungalow courts. The word “bungalow” comes from the word “Bengal” — a region in India. The British colonists in India used the word to describe one-story cottages in India.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD

LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
KTLA.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties

The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County jail inmate dies

Ventura County Jail officials say a female inmate has died after she was injured in a fall. Deputies say Rose Mae Denley fell in the day room of the jail housing unit at the Todd Road Jail Facility Sunday morning. They immediately started to provide first aid, as did a jail nurse who was nearby.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy