Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions
(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
Washington County Crash
(Washington County, MO) A Potosi woman, 22 year old Kendra A. Roux, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Washington County Thursday afternoon about 1:15. Highway Patrol reports show Roux was driving west on Highway 8, just west of Highway 185, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. Roux, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi.
Financial Planning at Chamber Meeting
(Farmington, MO) Don't wait to plan for your financial future is the message from Thursday's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce investor luncheon. Edward Jones Financial Adviser, Paul Meinsen, was one of the featured speakers for the event, along with First State Financial Management Vice President, Lisa Sumpter. Meinsen told the crowd, whether your a business owner investing in your employees future, or if you're an individual looking ahead, never put off financial decisions that will effect your future.
