(Farmington, MO) Don't wait to plan for your financial future is the message from Thursday's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce investor luncheon. Edward Jones Financial Adviser, Paul Meinsen, was one of the featured speakers for the event, along with First State Financial Management Vice President, Lisa Sumpter. Meinsen told the crowd, whether your a business owner investing in your employees future, or if you're an individual looking ahead, never put off financial decisions that will effect your future.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO