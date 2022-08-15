ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Connecticut releases police use-of-force data for 1st time

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut released data Thursday for the first time showing the race of people subjected to police use of force, a reporting practice that many states are beginning to adopt in the wake of nationwide calls for more police accountability. The data from 2019 and 2020...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KITV.com

Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI
KHON2

The Daniel K. Akaka ALA Hawaii Food Show

After three years of absence from the pandemic, the Daniel K. Akaka ALA Hawaii Food Show is back with opportunities and delicious foods. We sent Dallis Ontiveros over to Prince Waikiki to see the return and learn more about the process.
HAWAII STATE

