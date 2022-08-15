Read full article on original website
Strangers become running mates
"Let me hearken back to him when I was with Linda Lingle," said Republican candidate for Governor Duke Aiona.
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
Recount results from primary election are in on four close Hawaii races
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The results from four recounts from Saturday's primary election are officially in.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Recount results are in ... and the closest primary election race was won by just 5 votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has completed recounts of six close races from Saturday’s primary election. But in the end, none of the outcomes changed. Oahu’s closest race is for State House District 35, which represents Waipahu and Waikele. The margin is now just five...
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
Connecticut releases police use-of-force data for 1st time
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut released data Thursday for the first time showing the race of people subjected to police use of force, a reporting practice that many states are beginning to adopt in the wake of nationwide calls for more police accountability. The data from 2019 and 2020...
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $39 flights for rest of year
If you're looking to travel between the Hawaiian Islands, there's a $39 promotion happening now -- and you have all year to use it.
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
Hawaii residents obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes?
A new study ranked the states that are the most obsessed and least obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes and Hawaii was grouped with the states who can't get enough.
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
The Daniel K. Akaka ALA Hawaii Food Show
After three years of absence from the pandemic, the Daniel K. Akaka ALA Hawaii Food Show is back with opportunities and delicious foods. We sent Dallis Ontiveros over to Prince Waikiki to see the return and learn more about the process.
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill & Bar, chances are he’s putting his body to the test. “I love competition. I ran in college. I’ve always been inclined to get into it with other people,” he said....
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights
The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.
