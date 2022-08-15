ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Fest crowd estimated at north of 70,000, organizers say

 3 days ago

More than 70,000 people are believed to have attended the revived Toledo Jeep Fest over the weekend and more than 1,400 Jeeps participated in the Grogan’s Towne & Charlie’s All-Jeep Parade, event organizers announced Monday.

The record crowd included people from 37 states plus Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and The Netherlands, and organizers believe it will have been worth more than $5 million in economic activity spread throughout northwest Ohio. The festival was the fifth of its kind and followed a coronavirus-driven hiatus.

“This was our best event yet,” said Jerry Huber, a former Jeep plant manager who is a Toledo Jeep Fest board member. “We are celebrating our love of a vehicle, but the event is about people who build Jeeps and people who love them. There’s no better place to do that than the city where the Jeep was invented and where its heart beats every day.”

More than 70 vendors of Jeep parts and accessories were represented on the vendor midway.

“When we talk to the vendors, they are thrilled with their experience at Toledo Jeep Fest,” Mr. Huber said. “Customization is a big part of the Jeep culture, and our visitors love to talk shop on the vendor midway.”

