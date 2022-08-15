Read full article on original website
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight
As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
Is San Angelo A Hateful Community? New International Scrutiny
San Angelo is making international news. Unfortunately, it's not for a positive reason. Back in April, a video which appears to show a local business owner harassing an LGBT+ couple in a parking lot near the apartment complex where both live, went viral. Because of the objectionable language in the...
The Halloween Spirit Store Will Open Soon In San Angelo
Usually, I get the Halloween spirit when the first Fall chill hits the air. This year, I must be getting premature Halloween spirit, due to all the pumpkin spice in the air. Pumpkin spice, afterall, is the official flavor of the Fall season, the one everyone seems to go hysterical over. It is already showing up everywhere.
Up for A Ghost Hunt at Fort Concho?
This could be a little more than a spooky Ghost Hunt because there are a lot of people that believe Fort Concho is haunted by ghost!. A lot of various unexplained strange things have reportedly happened at Fort Concho including reports of Full-body apparitions, shadow figures, phantom footsteps, poltergeist activity, disembodied voices, even physical touches and more have all been reported at this huge and perhaps truly haunted historical landmark.
Wild West Fest Wraps Up In A Huge Way This Friday!!
This Fri, Aug 5th is the final day of Wild West Fest 2022 and what a fantastic day for live music it is going to be!!. San Angelo has been able to enjoy an incredible 8-day music festival that started with a Kick-Off party last Fri, July 29th at Sports Next Level and a free show featuring 3 bands...Hunter LaCoste, Cameron Sacky and The Damn Quails.
Chad Prather And The Ragamuffins Are Coming To San Angelo
Get ready to be entertained as comedian, musician and armchair philosopher Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins comes to Murphey Performance Hall this Sat, Aug 13th!. Chad is not necessarily what you would think of expecting in a stand up comedian. Not only is he a very funny man but he brings much more to the stage including knowing how to motivate and inspire as he makes you laugh! This is a live comedy tour like none other that you have experienced.
Top 10 Worst San Angelo Bugs…1 in 3 Would Burn It Down To Remove
A new poll this week found that 66% of Americans say they would do "nearly anything" to get rid of bugs at home. That included whole house fumigation, putting glue traps everywhere, and even using a whole can of bug spray at once. More than half say they've considered moving because of bug infestations.
Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday
Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
Bigger is Better In San Angelo? Check Out This Tiny Home
I am so tired of renting. It seems most apartment complexes have us over a barrel. Have you ever REALLY read your lease? There are ridiculous made up fees for everything. What they charge for pets is criminal and should be better regulated, in my opinion. How many of us...
Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum
We are so lucky to have such a vibrant community. There are many things that add to the quality of life in San Angelo. The Railway Museum of San Angelo is one amazing example. For 25 years, this incredible museum has tantalized children and adults alike. It seems, as popular...
The Chicken Farm Art Center Has Sold
One of San Angelo's most popular art attractions that celebrates the arts throughout the year has just changed owners. The Chicken Farm's beginning dates back to 1971 when Roger Allen, an accomplished artisan, started it. Years later in 1985, Roger met Jerry Warnell who also shared a passion for art. They became good friends, and Warnell worked with Allen for over 30 years.
Memories From San Angelo’s The Miss Wool Of America Pageant
It's hard to believe, but San Angelo used to host a nationally known beauty pageant that was broadcast all across America. From 1952-1972, this pageant was a big deal on the pageant circuit. Originally, it only included contestants from across Texas. But in 1958 this pageant went national. The annual...
Whiskey Myers Headlines The River Stage Sat, July 30th
What a great night for live music this Saturday, July 30th with three great bands as Muscadine Bloodline and Austin Meade open for Whiskey Myers at San Angelo's River Stage with Wild West Fest 2022. Whiskey Myers puts it all in their music including Texas Country, Blues, and Rock and...
Visit CactusTown And Argue Cactus Not The Most Beautiful Flowers
Cactus are green or off green most of the time. Like so many people I know they live their lives nobly, but without calling much attention to themselves. Then suddenly, an opportunity arises to shine. When that opportunity arises cactus can shine like no other flowers on earth. Sure, there...
Pain in the…Family Dollar Recall Includes Hemorrhoidal Cream
It is hard to calculate exactly how many Family Dollar stores there are in West Texas. There's probably a new one opening right now somewhre. San Angelo has five alone. As people are pinching pennies these day, many are finding economic relief from discount stores like Family Dollar. But Family...
Why are Bread Prices Surging in San Angelo?
The Lord's Prayer famously says: "Give us this day our daily bread". During the French Revolution Queen Marie Antoinette when told that the peasants were angry over rising bread costs, famously said, "Let Them Eat Cake". Today, people are struggling as prices are rising nearly 10% a month. Even in...
San Angelo, TX
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
