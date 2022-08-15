Read full article on original website
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
An Opinionated Guide to Local Dining
Buffalo has a reputation as the comfort food capital of the United States – the city where wings were born and a host of hearty heartland dishes were perfected. With that kind of birthright, it’s no wonder Buffalonians (yes, that’s what we call ourselves) have some pretty strong opinions about what tastes great and what goes down smooth and easy. We wanted to tap into that college of local knowledge so we asked a group of passionate and opinionated locals to share some of their favorite spots to eat and drink. Let their 5 to Try choices guide you to some of the best of Buffalo dining.
Western New York Land Conservancy opens newest public nature preserve
The Western New York Land Conservancy held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon at Mossy Point in Wales to highlight the importance of protecting native plants and animals in our region.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Feed baby bison or get a camel kiss at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
No need to take a tropical vacation to visit an animal safari, you can drive 40 minutes from Downtown Buffalo to Varysburg for an adventure.
$1.8 Million Mansion in WNY Has Own Lake and Stunning Basement
Most dream homes are realistic. They're not overly huge but do have amenities that would make life easier and more enjoyable. Things like a pool, furnishes basement and enough space in the yard for your kids to play in. There are expensive dream homes in Western New York that give...
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls hosts backpack giveaway
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — School is right around the corner and to help families who need some assistance getting supplies for children the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is hosting a backpack giveaway this weekend. The Salvation Army, United Way of Greater Niagara, and Niagara Falls Boys &...
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
Step Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Erie County
If you're someone who loves living in a city setting, then a dream home in country probably doesn't sound like your best kind of idea. But if you are someone who loves the wide open spaces and huge yard and property to roam around, this home is perfect for you.
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
