Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
Cineworld stock plunges on restructuring news as firm blames blockbuster drought
Cineworld (GB:CINE) shares plunged as the cinema chain revealed that it was considering options including diluting shares, in the wake of disappointing post-pandemic ticket sales. The chain blamed a lack of blockbuster films in recent months, and shares fell as low as 7.77p in the wake of the news. The...
Retail Investors Continue to Embrace ARKK Shares
Retail investors’ purchase of ARKK shares reaches a new five-day high. Data from VandaTrack revealed that retail investors have put $54.2 million into Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF during the five trading days ending August 15. This is the highest that retail investors have invested in the ETF since a five-day period in May.
Two food companies tipped for the top by five-star analyst Stuart Gordon
Analyst Stuart Gordon’s list of rated stocks comprises mainly hospitality and service sector companies. Here, we discuss two stocks on which he is bullish. During a period when businesses are struggling with declining sales and margins, Compass Group (GB:CPG) and SSP Group (GB:SSPG) are experiencing revenue growth – as a result of COVID restrictions being relaxed.
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Let’s learn why WOLF, PRVA, XP, TXG, and HKD stocks are the major market movers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Wolfspeed, Inc....
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
With a considerable year-to-date decline of 72% in SHOP stock, most bad news appears to be out. However, SHOP stock has negative signals from hedge funds and insiders. At the same time, high inflation continues to be a drag on the stock. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) stock has slumped...
Which UK stocks pay the highest dividends? Try these five top picks
Today, we will discuss five high dividend-paying stocks from the UK market, which make so much sense in the current inflationary environment. Inflation is not going anywhere soon, with inflation hitting double figures for the first time in 40 years in Britain – so could it be a good time to invest in high-paying dividend stocks?
Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.
After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020 and becoming debt free recently, Denbury is looking at a strategic transaction. Investors are already cheering the development. Shares of independent energy company Denbury, Inc. (DEN) (GB:0I8A) closed higher yesterday after reports of a possible sale. Shares are now up 45.4% over the past month.
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank Stock is Better?
Due to growing fears about a recession, bank stocks have fallen since the beginning of the year despite rising interest rates. As a result, investors may find some attractive valuations in the space if they have to buy and hold until a recession passes. A comparison of the following two big banks shows why one looks better than the other.
What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?
Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than...
FAANG Stocks are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
FAANG stocks have been recovering to varying degrees in recent weeks. In this piece, we’ll have a look at the three that Wall Street expects the most from over the coming year. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look at three FAANG stocks — AAPL, GOOGL,...
Investors aren’t Happy with Bumble Stock; Changes Must be Made
With the COVID-19 pandemic largely behind us, the broader narrative for women-driven dating site Bumble draws significant intrigue. However, the company’s disseminated virtues could also be unnecessarily stymieing BMBL stock. As fears of the COVID-19 outbreak gradually fade, coinciding with reduced government-mandated restrictions on mobility, the narrative for dating...
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
Bank of America and Grubhub Partners to Offer Perks to Cardholders
Bank of America’s eligible customers will get access to Grubhub’s popular subscription service for free. The alliance is likely to benefit both companies. Banking and financial services giant Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) recently revealed that the company has partnered with food delivery platform, Grubhub. As part of the collaboration, eligible Bank of America cardholders will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Grubhub+.
Here’s What TipRanks’ Data Tells Us About Retail Stocks’ Earnings
The week witnessed the earnings of some of the largest American retailers. Today we look at two of TipRanks tools to gauge how the recent earnings week for Retailers has been. A majority of American retailers reported earnings this week. Retailers sent out mixed signals, with some beating Wall Street expectations handsomely while a few failed miserably. Undoubtedly, the stock prices of most of these companies had already priced in a weak earnings season.
Axsome Stock Skyrockets after Major FDA Approval; Should You Buy?
Axsome shares have exploded today after its depression therapy won approval from the FDA. Wall Street is eyeing more gains from the stock. Shares of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) are up substantially in today’s trading session after its depression therapy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite the large gains, most analysts still see the stock as a Buy. Axsome is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.
Why Analog Devices Stock Fell, Despite Strong Earnings
Despite the warning over economic uncertainty, TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus shows that Wall Street professionals remain bullish on Analog Devices stock. Analog Devices (ADI) delivered Fiscal Q3-2022 earnings results that both increased from the year-ago quarter and exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company also issued an upbeat outlook for Q4. Despite its strong earnings, the stock price has fallen, probably because of management’s comments about slowing orders.
