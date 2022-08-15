Read full article on original website
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday. While the investigation continues, foul...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Arkansas football lands one preseason CBS All-American
Most preseason all-conference and All-Americans lists have been released at this point, just about two weeks away from the big start of the college football season. In the few that do remain, though, turns out Arkansas might be well-represented. Razorbacks junior safety Jalen Catalon was named to one such list Wednesday as he was a second-team All-American for CBS Sports. The only safeties ahead of him on the first team were Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Catalon was a Freshman All-American via the Associated Press (the primary All-American listing of record) two seasons ago. Last year, as a sophomore, he was hurt midway through the year, finishing the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups in just six games. Catalon decided to return to Fayetteville for his junior season instead of going the NFL route, where he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now, without having played a game since, he’s already moved up to the late first round. Arkansas opens its season September 3 at home against Cincinnati. List Razorbacks depth chart projection: Arkansas' special teams could legit be special in 2022
Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists’ group said it reached with the state on Wednesday. American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. “This is a victory for freedom of speech and equality for atheists,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel for American Atheists, said in a statement released by the group. Rapert said he didn’t discriminate against constituents and wasn’t admitting any wrongdoing by signing the settlement.
It’s almost like everyone forgot about Ketron Jackson Jr.
Rocket Sanders had his chance quickly. AJ Green’s year was dotted with opportunities. Now it’s Ketron Jackson Jr.’s turn. Green and Sanders were the No. 2 and No. 3 members of Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class and established themselves as immediate, in Sanders’ case, regulars and future, in Green’s case, ones. Jackson, the wide receiver from Royse City, Texas, caught four passes and never truly cracked the regular rotation. That’s almost certainly going to change in 2022. Jackson has been arguably the brightest spot in the receiving corps during fall camp, the primary player who has stood out among a group coach Sam Pittman...
