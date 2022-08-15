Obituaries

Read full article on original website
Darlene Godwin Coppedge
Darlene Godwin Coppedge, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1937 at home in Morven, GA to the late L.E. Godwin and Fannie Asbel Bethea Godwin. She grew up in Morven, GA, and after high school she married and had four daughters and a son. She followed her husband all over during his military career. She and her kids moved back to this area in the mid 1970’s. Darlene worked several jobs to help support her family, starting at Valdosta State College then Davis Brothers Gift Shop and Restaurant. In the mid 1980’s Darlene helped care for her sister during her final illness. After her sister’s passing she started dating Bobby Coppedge and they were married on September 9, 1989. Darlene loved her church, Greenwood Baptist Church, and serving in the church, especially when serving food was involved. She loved fishing with her husband in Palatka. Darlene was deeply loved by her husband and her children.
Marjorie Hightower Voltz
Marjorie Hightower Voltz was born April 25, 1933 to Carroll Smith and Lillie Moore Hightower in Thomasville, GA. At an early age her family moved to Valdosta where they lived in the house her grandfather built. She worked on the family farm alongside her parents, brothers and sisters. Mama met...
Hsueh Mei “Tammy” Buhler
Hsueh Mei “Tammy” Buhler, 73, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House following a lengthy battle with ALS. She was born in Taiwan to the late Kuo-Fu and Li-Kun. Tammy was a retired bank teller with Citizens Community Bank and a member of Northside Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She proudly earned an Accounting Diploma from Valdosta Technical College and was a member of the National Vocational-Technical Honor Society. Tammy was known for her infectious smile and sweet spirit and was a blessing to all those around her. Tammy loved Jesus, her church, Sunday School Class and church family. She also enjoyed flowers, working in her garden, traveling and going to the beach. But most of all, she loved any time she could spend with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr.
Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr., one of Valdosta’s first Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists, died on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers. Dr. Youles was an unassuming noble gentleman – principled, self-sacrificing and honorable. His life touched many more people than one could count. An active member of the medical staff of South Georgia Medical Center (previously, Pineview General Hospital) for 45 years, he was dedicated to his patients and profession. He loved bringing babies into the world and delivered thousands of them.
WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mom said she is not stopping the yard sale for Nigel until every item is gone. This past weekend, Team Nigel and Boxed with Love started the yard sale raising money for a crime stopper’s reward. She hopes once the...
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomasville vs. Brooks County
The first official week of the season for Georgia is here, and for Thomasville and Brooks County, two teams that played for state titles last season, they want a week one challenge.
Cordele native honors her mothers dying wish to build housing for veterans
A Cordele native is honoring the dying wish of her mother. Kesha Fuller created Carolyn's Heart Ministry after her mom who she said was a key founder in the idea behind building housing for displaced veterans. The vision is to create a space where veterans can live among one another...
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school football season kicked off tonight. Want to see scores throughout the night? Click here. FINAL SCORE: Atkinson County 6. Brantley County 34.
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
RECAP - AUGUST 12 - WARE V CAIRO
Ware County tuned up for its upcoming season opener at Appling County with a 36-0 victory against Cairo in a wet scrimmage here Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The Class AAAAA Gators controlled the action against their Class AAAA visitors, totaling 312 yards of offense while limiting the Syrupmakers to just 138 yards in the three quarters of action by the varsity units. The JV and freshman teams covered the final quarter.
Special training helping Valdosta Fire Department save lives
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) received special training back in May and is already working to help save lives when seconds matter. Five firefighters were recently rewarded for their heroic acts in the line of duty. Before their emergency medical services training, firefighters would have to turn the patient over to paramedics.
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
This Community Cares event in Lowndes supports foster care
VALDOSTA – Called to Care will host the This Community Cares event in support of Lowndes County foster care needs. Called to Care’s second annual This Community Cares event will take place on Thursday, August 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Porch Community Church. As the number of children in foster care continues to increase in Lowndes County, the community is desperately needed to support local children, foster parents, and caseworkers. Come out to this event to learn how to help the 233 children from Lowndes County who are currently in foster care.
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
Life Preparatory School for Boys facing demolition after storm
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The New Life Preparatory School for Boys, an Albany Private School, was seriously damaged during last week’s storm. King Randall, X for Boys founder, said the building is facing potential demolition because of the damage. The youth leader said students were in the gym playing basketball...
