Obituaries

Darlene Godwin Coppedge, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1937 at home in Morven, GA to the late L.E. Godwin and Fannie Asbel Bethea Godwin. She grew up in Morven, GA, and after high school she married and had four daughters and a son. She followed her husband all over during his military career. She and her kids moved back to this area in the mid 1970’s. Darlene worked several jobs to help support her family, starting at Valdosta State College then Davis Brothers Gift Shop and Restaurant. In the mid 1980’s Darlene helped care for her sister during her final illness. After her sister’s passing she started dating Bobby Coppedge and they were married on September 9, 1989. Darlene loved her church, Greenwood Baptist Church, and serving in the church, especially when serving food was involved. She loved fishing with her husband in Palatka. Darlene was deeply loved by her husband and her children.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO