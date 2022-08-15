ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Phillies manager Joe Girardi lands new job

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is heading back to the television booth. Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs’ regional sports network, announced on Wednesday that Girardi will serve as a game analyst for the Cubs. Marquee also said that Girardi will join the broadcast booth for this weekend’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Corey Seager
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Executive Has Been Fired

The Texas Rangers made another massive change within their organization on Wednesday. Jon Daniels, who had been the team's President of Baseball Operations for 17 years, was relieved of his duties. It comes just two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward. Rangers owner Ray Davis released a statement...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Pirates player calls out Dennis Eckersley over critical comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley’s critical comments about the Pittsburgh Pirates did not go down well with at least one member of the team. Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe responded after Eckersley said on Tuesday’s NESN broadcast that the Pittsburgh roster was “ridiculous” and a “hodgepodge of nothingness.” Crowe called Eckersley’s comments “crappy and bush league” and questioned why a former player of Eckersley’s stature was coming after them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With Yet Another Pitcher Injury

It was Carlos Carrasco on Monday night. On Tuesday night, it was Taijuan Walker. The New York Mets have been dealt two significant blows to their rotation in the past few days. After Carrasco suffered an oblique injury, Walker was pulled from last night’s start with back spasms. Walker...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB

The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
19K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy