1 killed in Jefferson County house fire, investigation underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to the Minor Heights Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 6th Street in Docena, Ala. just before 12:15 p.m. One […]
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
wbrc.com
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wvtm13.com
Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services
ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
wbrc.com
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
wbrc.com
Crash on I-459 SB before Hwy 150 causing major delays
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash reported on I-459 just before Hwy 150 is causing delays this morning. Multiple lanes are blocked. Please use caution or consider an alternate route. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Vehicle belonging to woman missing near Tuscaloosa found in Mobile, police say
A vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared Sunday near Tuscaloosa was found Monday night in Mobile, authorities said. Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused, Mobile police said Tuesday as the department asked for help locating the missing woman. Holmes disappeared from...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
WAFF
World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games officials are now working to raise enough money to pay back 14 million dollars in debt owed to dozens of global and local vendors. World Games leaders and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the city for an extra five million dollars as a way to raise the money back. Officials are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners.
Northport Candle Company Closing After 3 Years in Business
Northport's own Yellowhammer Candle Company will permanently close its doors in October and end operations at the family business three years after its launch. In an August 4 announcement on the company's Facebook page, the owners thanked the community for their support over the years. They cited several reasons for closing, including personal health issues and an increase in the cost of supplies.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
wvtm13.com
Alabama company charged with violations in worker's death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of...
