NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings

Kearney Hub
Practice report: Running back competition remains close as Ireland game nears
Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite wants to identify a lead running back. “That’s a good question,” Applewhite said Thursday. Nine days before the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland, the running back competition remains close and crowded. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple counts five running backs in the race. Applewhite says he could have two or three players rotating.
Kearney Hub
Erik Chinander says Blackshirts are coming soon
Erik Chinander needs to fit his annual Blackshirts ceremony around a flight. The Nebraska defensive coordinator said Tuesday he’ll award the practice jerseys to the top defenders on the team either just before the Huskers depart for Ireland or just after the team arrives in Dublin. “Some guys are...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford Drops Incredible Commercial For Local HVAC Company
Last year, the college football world went wild over one particular high school recruit, with the most outrageous, yet incredible name I have ever heard…. Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford (Yes, that’s his name). After the Shreveport, Louisiana product decided to decommit from LSU after head coach Ed Orgeron...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Kearney Hub
3 Nebraskans die in Richardson County collision
Two Lincoln residents died in a two-vehicle collision in Richardson County Wednesday afternoon near the Kansas border. According to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. When they arrived at the scene on U.S. 75 2 miles north of the state line, they found a Kia Forte occupied by Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, both of Lincoln, and a Chevrolet Blazer occupied by Patricia Tonar, 74, of Omaha, that had collided head-on.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. 27-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
WOWT
2 found dead inside Omaha home
A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victim has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The homicide victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports...
Family of deceased elderly women speak out after their sudden loss
The daughter-in-laws and the eldest son of Linda Walter said she loved kids and her family more than anything. Walter, along with her mother, were found dead in their home Saturday afternoon.
