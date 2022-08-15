Read full article on original website
HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – The Havre Elks Lodge No. 1201 is all set to host a pair of community garage sales. Lodge Secretary Brandy Kurtz says the sales will occur at 321 2nd Street on the Saturdays of August 20th and 27th from 7 AM-1 PM. “Whatever you can...
HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – The Havre City Council’s Streets and Sidewalks Committee convened on Monday evening to discuss issues related to 6th Street and Carpenter Park. Local resident Cheryl Lynn Tatum provided extensive comment on what she says is a major safety problem for pedestrians near Carpenter Park.
Garage Sale at 1250 Cleveland Ave, Havre MT in alley. Tires: 15 and 16inch (P235-75-R15) 1998 Motorhome with full tank of gas and other items, call 406-759-5837. Couple of Butcher Beef, half or whole. Call 406-397-3332. Cattle dog for sale, call 406-390-5505.
Looking for yellow crab apples, call 406-201-3107 ext 1113. Garage Sale at 1250 Cleveland Ave, Havre MT in alley. 2007 GMC Sierra Classic 4×4 ($10k) and used chainsaws/lawnmowers, call 406-301-3460. For these items, call 406-262-7560. Side Post Battery. Bucket Seats (gray) Tires: 15 and 16inch (P235-75-R15) ARE Topper for...
HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – A Havre man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening along the Beaver Creek Highway. Hill County Undersheriff Stan Martin says the victim has been identified as 63-year-old Kelly Benson. He says next of kin and family have been notified. The crash occurred...
