Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former USF QB Timmy McClain Transfers to UCF
Despite the rivalry between the Bulls and Knights, Timmy McClain has transferred to now a member of the UCF Football program.
LOOK: Ducks unveil cleats for season-opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs
You know football season is right around the corner when the Oregon Ducks start to unveil their jersey combinations for the first game. While we are still yet to see the entire ensemble, the Ducks released pictures of the cleats that they will be wearing for the season kickoff against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. As you would expect, the Ducks’ cleats are a shiny green and yellow with the triangular pattern that has been featured throughout the program recently, most notably on the uniforms. We will hopefully get a look soon at what the rest of the uniforms will look like, but for now, this is good enough to hold us over. 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟏 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬: 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝟑𝟔𝟎 𝐕𝐂 1️⃣5️⃣ Days until we rep the latest from @usnikefootball in Atlanta. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nndGfudbPb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) August 19, 2022 List Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs' roster than the Ducks?
Tennessee announces Scott Tungay as rugby head coach
Tennessee announced its new head coach Friday. Scott Tungay will serve as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. The University of Tennessee Men’s Rugby Club and the Volunteer Rugby Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Tungay as the Head Coach of the Men’s Rugby Team. Tungay joins the Volunteers after serving 6 years (2016-2021) as a coach with the University of Kentucky, where he was instrumental in leading the Wildcats to back-to-back Southeastern Conference Championships (2017 and 2018).
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0