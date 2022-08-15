ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'

NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
York News-Times

Frost on the radio: Thompson to start at QB in Ireland; Blackshirts coming soon

Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Waverly, NE
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Cook, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football predictions 2022

Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022. Nebraska stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and Scott Frost. Amid skepticism, they showed faith. But time is running out.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson

The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Recruiting Rankings#Nu#Team Usa#All American#Penn State
York News-Times

Above the Net

YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. This is the final installment of a four-part series with the York News-Times breaking down the best returning volleyball players in the local coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
York News-Times

Dukes battle, but come up short in volleyball jamboree

COLUMBUS - Not all jamboree volleyball games produce the kind of excitement and drama the one between the York Dukes and the Columbus Discoverers did Tuesday night in Columbus. After 1 hour and 41 minutes the Dukes and the Discoverers had created a mid-season environment on the court tied at...
COLUMBUS, NE
York News-Times

York softball falls to Central City in jamboree action

CENTRAL CITY – In advance of the start of the regular season this weekend, the York Dukes took to the softball diamond Tuesday night for a jamboree game against Central City. There were some positive signs for head coach Kent Meyers and the Dukes, who racked up four hits...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy