ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Don’t Be Afraid of Being First with Dr. Airica Steed

Don’t Be Afraid of Being First with Dr. Airica Steed. My guest, Dr. Airica Steed serves as the “first minority appointed” System Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer for Sinai Chicago Health System and flagship President of Mount Sinai & Sinai Children’s Hospital. There she is charged with leading strategy and operations for 4 acute, post-acute, and specialty care hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group/physician enterprise comprised of over 4,000 caregivers and 800 physicians. She has made monumental groundbreaking advancements in advancing health equity and eradicating healthcare disparities across marginalized communities.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy