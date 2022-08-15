Don’t Be Afraid of Being First with Dr. Airica Steed. My guest, Dr. Airica Steed serves as the “first minority appointed” System Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer for Sinai Chicago Health System and flagship President of Mount Sinai & Sinai Children’s Hospital. There she is charged with leading strategy and operations for 4 acute, post-acute, and specialty care hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group/physician enterprise comprised of over 4,000 caregivers and 800 physicians. She has made monumental groundbreaking advancements in advancing health equity and eradicating healthcare disparities across marginalized communities.

