ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alt 101.7

Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night

UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Accidents
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alt 101.7

Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students

The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
EUTAW, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Accident#Tfr
Alt 101.7

Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Community Organizations Partner For Block Party In Hay Court

Friday, August 12th, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa participated in a block party inside a Tuscaloosa neighborhood and provided resources, food, and more to community members. Hay Court is a community known in Tuscaloosa for crime but Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa PARA, and other community organizations wanted to prove that the residents of Hay Court deserved positive attention after being neglected for some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alt 101.7

Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH

Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
Alt 101.7

Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries

Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School

The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy