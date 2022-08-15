Read full article on original website
University of Alabama to Begin Electrifying Its Crimson Ride Bus Fleet
The University of Alabama will spend $10 million, including nearly $8 million in federal grant money, to begin electrifying its Crimson Ride fleet of buses, the school announced Wednesday. Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the University, said the bus service gives around 2 million rides to students and visitors to...
Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night
UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
Woman Filmed Stealing Mailbox From One of Tuscaloosa’s Most Famous Bars
The owner of one of Tuscaloosa's most popular bars is asking for help identifying a woman spotted on surveillance cameras tearing a metal mailbox off his wall early Wednesday morning. Jeff Sirkin, who owns Gallettes on the University of Alabama Strip, shared the 13-second video on Facebook Wednesday and asked...
City of Tuscaloosa Lays Foundation for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries
The city of Tuscaloosa took a first step in paving the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to do business in the area Tuesday during a meeting of its Administrative Committee Tuesday afternoon. The committee heard a presentation from city attorney Scott Holmes and ultimately voted to recommend allowing dispensaries to...
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event
In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium
We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama
There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
Community Organizations Partner For Block Party In Hay Court
Friday, August 12th, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa participated in a block party inside a Tuscaloosa neighborhood and provided resources, food, and more to community members. Hay Court is a community known in Tuscaloosa for crime but Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa PARA, and other community organizations wanted to prove that the residents of Hay Court deserved positive attention after being neglected for some time.
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH
Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Breaking: Tuscaloosa, AL McDonald’s Now Serving McFlurries
Who hasn’t pulled into a McDonald’s wanting a McFlurry, a milkshake, or just a plain vanilla cone to hear the dreaded words “Sorry but our machine is out of order”!. We have all felt the need to join the lawsuit filed against McDonald’s for false advertising. Why are these frozen treats on the menu yet I never leave holding one?
West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School
The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item
There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
